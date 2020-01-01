Puerto Rico
Collected by Carlos Arturo Gavilanes, Jr.
List View
Map View
Save Place
Llanos Costa, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Lighthouses are common in any coastal town or island. Many are still in working condition, others are simply sites for the eyes. Cabo Rojo is a must-visit cliff on the southwest corner of Puerto Rico. From here, your view of the Caribbean is...
Save Place
Bahía Bioluminiscente, Puerto Rico
This was the experience of a lifetime. We were fortunate to be there on the required dark night with no moon. We used see-through canoes to paddle to the middle of this inlet off the Caribbean at midnight. All wildlife in the very clear water was...
Save Place
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
Save Place
Flamenco Beach, Flamenco, Culebra 00775, Puerto Rico
Vieques may get more airtime when it comes to promoting Puerto Rico’s offshore islands, but the other “little sister” island, Culebra, attracts visitors for its famous Playa Flamenco, which was once named a world's-best beach by the Discovery...
Save Place
Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
This old city is one of my favorites. I love the character and the artsy atmosphere. It's like New Orleans, but Caribbean style. I was eating lunch outdoors one afternoon and heard the sweetest accordion music. At first, I thought it was coming...
Save Place
Aguadilla-Isabela-San Sebastián, PR, Puerto Rico
In Calvache, a smaller subdivision of Rincon, in Puerto Rico, is a house made entirely of bamboo. A labor of love by two artists living in the area, this place is up close and personal with nature. The house itself features two outdoor bedrooms,...
Save Place
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
Save Place
PR-458, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite dive sites on the west coast of Puerto Rico is Crashboat in Aguadilla. This shore dive is easily accessible for all levels of diving, and you're guaranteed to see something amazing on this artificial structure. Crashboat is...
Save Place
Aguadilla-Isabela-San Sebastián, PR, Puerto Rico
By the lighthouse a mile or two outside of Rincon.
Save Place
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Save Place
Puerto Ferro, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite places in the whole world—Vieques! I'm actually a little apprehensive to share, because I'd love to keep it the semi-secret it is. If you time it well, you can have this beach all to yourself.
Save Place
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people. An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera. Begin your hike...
Save Place
105 Calle de La Fortaleza, San Juan, PR 00901
I think the most appealing aspect of Old San Juan is the architecture and design of the city. Residential apartment buildings have been converted to designer boutiques or little B&Bs, and interior courtyards invite hungry guests to relax and...
Save Place
Playa Sun Bay, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
We were lying in the sand in Vieques. We'd been told to watch out for horses, but nothing could prepare me for this. What a majestic experience to see wild horses free on the sands of Sun Bay Beach.
Save Place
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Save Place
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever