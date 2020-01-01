Puerto Rico
Collected by LILLY WIN
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people. An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera. Begin your hike...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
51, Calle Palma, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
Exploring the north coast town of Arecibo, we took a drive through the pueblo. This part of town was older, not bustling with business. We casually explored an old building smack in the center of the plaza, abandoned to nature. Once-beautiful...
Bahía Bioluminiscente, Puerto Rico
This was the experience of a lifetime. We were fortunate to be there on the required dark night with no moon. We used see-through canoes to paddle to the middle of this inlet off the Caribbean at midnight. All wildlife in the very clear water was...
Rd 200 km 2.2, Playa Bastimento, Vieques, 00765, Puerto Rico
Vieques offers many unique beaches combing opportunities, especially in outlying neighborhood beaches around Isabel Segunda on the northern side of the island. Take Route 200 east past the town and through the residential area until you come upon...
54 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
End your day in Old San Juan with a pre-dinner stroll along the water, alongside the Old City Walls. It’s that time of day when everything seems to slow down, even the waters of the Caribbean Sea begin to ease into a glassy stillness -...
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Maricao, 00606, Puerto Rico
A beautiful drive through the mountainous west coast past the bayside city of Mayaguez opens up to windy roads lined with banana trees. Your destination is the coffee town of Maricao—a small, unassuming city that plays host to festivals, coffee...
Estatua Juan Ponce de León, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
You can learn about Puerto Rico's history by visiting ancient citadels, churches, and Taíno ceremonial sites. The island, considered the "Key to the Antilles" by the Spanish, was fought over in many wars; the 1539 El Morro in Old San Juan—the...
Av. Noel Estrada, Isabela, 00662, Puerto Rico
The Guajataca Tunnel is an interesting piece of history on the island. At one point, there was a railway system that ran around the island, mostly for the sugar cane that used to be produced here in abundance and exported out. In the town of...
PR-191, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Due to Hurricane Maria, El Yunque National Forest is still partially closed. Please check the Forest Service website for updates on areas available for visits.
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
Flamenco, Culebra, Puerto Rico
Suppose I told you there was a small, remarkably idyllic and fairly unpopulated island in the Caribbean just a short distance from the mainland United States, an island so immaculate, plans were in the works to make it a National Wildlife Refuge,...
