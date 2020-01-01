Puerto Rico
Collected by Holly Gerberich
148 Calle San Sebastián, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Feel instantly cool when you slip through the unmarked wooden doors and enter La Factoria. Garden lights hang from the graffiti-covered walls (designed to look artsy-shabby with a stylish restraint), seductive music plays, and the liquor bottles...
262 Calle Sol, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Keep your eyes open for surprising street art like this tribute to Ricardo Alegria, a Puerto Rican known as the father of Modern Puerto Rican Archaeology. The inscription reads, "Ricardo Alegria, Remind me how a Puerto Rican, proud of his...
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
Anywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple...
When I first moved to the island, I joined a friend in the Old City for a tour and lesson on the history of Puerto Rico. When passing by this little section of town near Pigeon Park, my friend and native-turned-tour-guide said that this was the...
I was here for two hours, just eating waffles. There are so many choices, so I naturally had to try several! Delicious and what a great atmosphere too! They have so many loose leaf teas for any tea drinker delight and they even brew their own...
54 Calle Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
End your day in Old San Juan with a pre-dinner stroll along the water, alongside the Old City Walls. It’s that time of day when everything seems to slow down, even the waters of the Caribbean Sea begin to ease into a glassy stillness -...
Bahía Bioluminiscente, Puerto Rico
This was the experience of a lifetime. We were fortunate to be there on the required dark night with no moon. We used see-through canoes to paddle to the middle of this inlet off the Caribbean at midnight. All wildlife in the very clear water was...
Descended from horses brought over in the 16th century by Spanish conquistadors, hundreds of wild horses rule the little island of Vieques. The horses, an attraction in their own right, dot the landscape wherever you go. With every encounter, I...
Esperanza, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Esperanza is located on the southern side of Vieques island with a laid-back vibe reminiscent of Key West. This small town has an main street that runs parallel to the ocean called "El Malecón" that is dotted with friendly guest houses, funky bars...
