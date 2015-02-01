Puerto rico 2015
Collected by AJ
PR-458, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite dive sites on the west coast of Puerto Rico is Crashboat in Aguadilla. This shore dive is easily accessible for all levels of diving, and you're guaranteed to see something amazing on this artificial structure. Crashboat is...
PR-466, 00662, Puerto Rico
Owning my horse is a dream that has yet to come true, so I've settled for the next best thing: horseback riding for two hours along tree-lined trails and by a beach in Isabela. Not too shabby. More than ten years after my first ride, I still...
PR-413 Rincon Puerto Rico 00677, Rincón 00602, Puerto Rico
I suppose it's the currents (or lack thereof) around Puerto Rico that create the perfect environment for beachcombing. Once it reaches the safety of the coast, it hugs the shoreline and never leaves. Every beach in Rincon beckons with its...
Parador Villa Antonio, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
I am all about hunting lionfish. These guys are gorgeous but invasive to the Caribbean. They were released by aquariums in Florida back in the late 1980s. Now they've taken over the waters of every Caribbean island, and we are working as fast as...
Desecheo Island
If you're looking for a great dive in Puerto Rico, head to the west coast in Rincon and join Taino Divers for the 14-mile excursion out to Desecheo Island—a marine-protected area sure to delight your senses. Swim through lots of fish, pinnacles,...
Borinquen, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
Another great shore dive from Aguadilla, close to Crashboat but slightly more difficult to find, is El Natural. Ask a local or dive shop if you plan to venture here yourself. This is a gorgeous dive, shallow but with a lot of sponge and reef...
Pso Bachon Valazquez, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Rincon is the surfing capital of Puerto Rico, and during swell season, it's easy to see why. We have gorgeous beaches with several breaks, there's room for everyone, and each wave attracts its own crowd. But the best part about surfing in Rincon...
109 Calle Jesus Cortez Torres, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
La Poza del Obispo (Bishop's Pool) is a hidden treasure near the Arecibo Lighthouse in Puerto Rico. This beach is loved for its contrast. You will find a calm spot (though it can get rough in bad weather) where you may float, swim, or simply stand...
Puerto Rico, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
I love Barrero Beach for escaping the crowds at other local spots in Rincon. Barrero is flanked by a small, single-lane road that meanders the coastline for a perfect drive. Past Corcega Beach, it's your next right. On a clear day, you'll have a...
Playa Sucia, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Five years ago, my friends and I found a secret beach near the Cabo Rojo Lighthouse. To this day, we've never seen anyone else there. Ignore the beach's misnomer—Bahia Sucia (dirty bay)—and plan on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. outing to this natural...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
Cuevas del Indios (Indian Caves) of Arecibo offers a tidbit of ancient history of a lost people. An easy-to-find natural wonder, with a simple $2 fee for parking, this you won't want to miss. Bring some sunscreen and your camera. Begin your hike...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
Av. José Cedeño, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
From the best hidden restaurant on the north coast of Puerto Rico, this dish is duck spring rolls on a seaweed salad. It's a touch of French with a Puerto Rican flare. Chef Cedric Taquin does it all. He fishes for his own catch of the day, he...
Calle Cambija, Rincón, 00677, Puerto Rico
Cambija is a weekly stop for me. They always have the best fresh fish and some of the best service in town. They have made several upgrades to their location over the past year, as well as introduced local brews and new items to their menu. This...
Aguadilla-Isabela-San Sebastián, PR, Puerto Rico
Want to try your hand at wrangling fresh octopus for a "pulpo" salad while in Puerto Rico? Just hop on out to Maria's Beach on a day with no swell, snorkel about, and check out the crags and crevices for glass bottles—perfect hiding places for the...
Carr. 413, km 1.2, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
The farmers' market of Rincon offers a dozen varieties of foods, local produce, and drinks. I love to visit the market to get my fix of Mediterranean food, which we don't have daily in Rincon. The market is every Sunday during the season, and the...
Black Eagle Marina, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Enjoy a delicious drink at my favorite place in Rincon—La Copa Llena at the Black Eagle. The best food in town, its menu of always-changing gourmet dishes accompanies the best sunsets. I come here once every couple of weeks, and I've always been...
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Av. Noel Estrada, Isabela, 00662, Puerto Rico
The Guajataca Tunnel is an interesting piece of history on the island. At one point, there was a railway system that ran around the island, mostly for the sugar cane that used to be produced here in abundance and exported out. In the town of...
