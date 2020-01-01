Where are you going?
Puerto Rico

Collected by Julie Carranza-Bailey
O:live Boutique Hotel

55 Cll Aguadilla, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Opened in 2012 in San Juan’s stylish Condado quarter, O:live Boutique Hotel has been touted as one of the best boutique hotels in the Americas. The owners dreamt up the idea for the 15-room property while honeymooning...
El Blok

158, Calle Flamboyan, Vieques, 00765, Puerto Rico
El Blok’s strikingly modern aesthetic, pared-down vibe, and uncompromising comfort make it a surprising Caribbean find. Located in the small coastal town of Esperanza on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, the 22-room hotel opened its doors...
Hix Island House

Route 995, km 1.5, Vieques, PR 00765
“For those folks who enjoy camping, Hix is the Four Seasons. And for those who stay only at the Four Seasons, at Hix they will think they are camping.” So goes the saying of the owners of Hix Island House, located on remote and...
Horned Dorset Primavera

Carretera 429 KM 3, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Looking out at the Straits of Mona, in a part of Puerto Rico where the constant waves are a surfer’s dream, the Horned Dorset Primavera stands out with its classic, neo-colonial architecture. The hotel is spread over hilly terrain...
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

100 Dorado Beach Drive, Dorado, 00646, Puerto Rico
It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore, where Clara Livingston once ran...
The Marker Hotel

601 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s small downtown is undergoing a renaissance of sorts, perhaps best characterized by The Marker, a new hotel opening in early 2015 that straddles the line between iconic and forward-thinking.
 
The wrapping is classic Key...
Esperanza

Esperanza, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Esperanza is located on the southern side of Vieques island with a laid-back vibe reminiscent of Key West. This small town has an main street that runs parallel to the ocean called "El Malecón" that is dotted with friendly guest houses, funky bars...
Mosquito Bay Beach

Mosquito Bay Beach, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
At Mosquito Bay Beach—also known as Starfish Beach—on Vieques Island in Puerto Rico, you'll find tons of colorful starfish. While the beach itself is small, it's still beautiful and perfect for a scenic walk. You won't get bored searching for sea...
Balneario Sun Bay

Descended from horses brought over in the 16th century by Spanish conquistadors, hundreds of wild horses rule the little island of Vieques. The horses, an attraction in their own right, dot the landscape wherever you go. With every encounter, I...
Bioluminescent Bay

Bahía Bioluminiscente, Puerto Rico
This was the experience of a lifetime. We were fortunate to be there on the required dark night with no moon. We used see-through canoes to paddle to the middle of this inlet off the Caribbean at midnight. All wildlife in the very clear water was...
Horseback Riding in Vieques

Vieques, Puerto Rico
On Puerto Rico, horses roam the farms, the mountains, the town centers—and also the beaches. A couples' horse ride at sunset is a perfect way to kiss the day good-bye. With Tropical Trail Rides, in the northwestern municipality of Isabela, you can...
