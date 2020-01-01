Puerto
Collected by Monique Monteverde
List View
Map View
Save Place
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Save Place
Esperanza, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
Esperanza is located on the southern side of Vieques island with a laid-back vibe reminiscent of Key West. This small town has an main street that runs parallel to the ocean called "El Malecón" that is dotted with friendly guest houses, funky bars...
Save Place
Mosquito Bay Beach, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
At Mosquito Bay Beach—also known as Starfish Beach—on Vieques Island in Puerto Rico, you'll find tons of colorful starfish. While the beach itself is small, it's still beautiful and perfect for a scenic walk. You won't get bored searching for sea...
Save Place
PR-458, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite dive sites on the west coast of Puerto Rico is Crashboat in Aguadilla. This shore dive is easily accessible for all levels of diving, and you're guaranteed to see something amazing on this artificial structure. Crashboat is...
Save Place
PR-413 Rincon Puerto Rico 00677, Rincón 00602, Puerto Rico
I suppose it's the currents (or lack thereof) around Puerto Rico that create the perfect environment for beachcombing. Once it reaches the safety of the coast, it hugs the shoreline and never leaves. Every beach in Rincon beckons with its...
Save Place
Desecheo Island
If you're looking for a great dive in Puerto Rico, head to the west coast in Rincon and join Taino Divers for the 14-mile excursion out to Desecheo Island—a marine-protected area sure to delight your senses. Swim through lots of fish, pinnacles,...
Save Place
Isla de Mona, Mayagüez 00680, Puerto Rico
If you ever have the chance to explore the island that is lingering 30 miles off the southwest coast of Puerto Rico.... then go! Mona Island is a marine protected area and no-take reserve. You are allowed to venture out there for daily trips to...
Save Place
2207 Ave Pedro Albizu Campos Carr 115, Rincon, PR 00677
The team at Rincon Diving and Snorkeling are professional and experienced when it comes to leading and training scuba dives. They know the locations in Rincon and Aguadilla, and their staff is excellent and polite. They are open every day of the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever