Strahovské nádvoří 1/132, 118 00 Praha 1, Czechia
One of the most spectacular libraries in the world is at the Strahov Monastery in Prague. While it is a bit off the beaten path for most tourists, it really is a must-see. Over 125,000 classic and rare books fill floor-to-ceiling bookshelves at...
nám. Republiky 5, 111 21 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
The Municipal House, built in 1912, is a civic hall and concert theater in Prague. This Art Nouveau gem, decorated with allegorical sculptures, gold trim, and stained glass on the exterior, and topped with a glass dome, is a national heritage...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an...
Vězeňská 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
A few steps from Prague's beautiful Spanish Synagogue, in the middle of Dusni Street where the city's most famous writer used to live, a headless, handless and footless giant supports a much smaller Kafka riding on his shoulders. The artist says...
14, Újezd 420, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Even in a city like Prague is filled with unusual and world-class art, The Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Petrin hill in Mala Strana will command your total attention. Dedicated to those who were arrested, shot, exiled, and otherwise...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
Nový Svět 76/1, 118 00 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
Prague is a historic city with ornate architecture but is now notorious for its crowds of tourists. This is one part of Prague that provides a glimpse of how the city used to be--quiet, quaint, and beautiful. When I first found this neighborhood,...
Malá Strana, Prague 1, Czechia
Wandering through the paths south of the Prague Castle, I stumbled upon some very unlikely street art. The lovesick girl and downcast boy stencils reminded me that even though I felt miles from civilization, I was still very much within the city...
Jiráskovo nám. 1981/6, 120 00 Praha 2-Nové Město, Czechia
Prague is absolutely one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Its abundant beauty is not only related to the variety of architecture styles (Gothic; Art- Nouveau and Baroque) but also to natural elements such as wild swans that gracefully...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
