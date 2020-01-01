Prague and Croatia
Collected by Erica Fischer-Colbrie
List View
Map View
Save Place
119 08 Prague 1, Czechia
After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and...
Save Place
Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
Save Place
Prague 6, Czechia
While farmers’ markets have sprung up all over Prague, the Dejvice Farmers Market that sprawls out near the Dejvická metro station is the most popular because of its location and size, plus its fun fair atmosphere. On Saturday...
Save Place
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Save Place
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
Save Place
15, Náměstí Míru 341, 120 00 Praha-Vinohrady, Czechia
Alphonse Mucha, one of the most famous artists of the Art Deco period hailed from Prague, and his influence remains visible all over the city. The Smetana Hall is an exquisite architectural example of the decadence of Deco. Even if you don't get...
Save Place
We were at the Wallenstein Palace Gardens in Prague, and saw this beautiful peacock strolling through the garden. Couldn't pass up taking photos.
Save Place
Malostranské nám., 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
Lesser Town Square was originally the spot for the poor and "non-royalty", but now it's a tourist and shopping mecca with the Charles Bridge connecting it to the rest of classic Prague. We did not venture into the church, but I thought it was...
Save Place
Strahovské nádvoří 1/132, 118 00 Praha 1, Czechia
One of the most spectacular libraries in the world is at the Strahov Monastery in Prague. While it is a bit off the beaten path for most tourists, it really is a must-see. Over 125,000 classic and rare books fill floor-to-ceiling bookshelves at...
Save Place
Karoliny Světlé 34, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
If you are looking for a quiet place to relax away from the thick crowds of central Prague, try Bethlehem Square. A 5-minute walk from Old Town Square, it is a quiet, calm refuge hidden away from the tourists. Named after Bethlehem Chapel...
Save Place
Zámecké schody 190/10, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
When I stumbled upon this cozy nook of a store on the way to Prague Castle, it was one of the highlights of my entire trip. Not only was it a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, I left with an invaluable souvenir - my own personal fragrance. This...
Save Place
Jakubská 649/8, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
This five-star concept hotel—the Czech outpost of the trendy French franchise—delivers on its promise of Asian-inspired luxury while artfully avoiding the tackiness that can sometimes creep into a theme hotel. The Parisian-based brand...
Save Place
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Ul. Pred Dvorom 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
The most important public building in the time of the Ragusan Republic, the Rector’s Palace was home to Dubrovnik's ruler during his one-month mandate, the period when he was separated from his family to focus solely on matters of state. An...
Save Place
Barba offers a fresh take on fast food, serving tasty items like octopus and shrimp burgers, anchovy sandwiches, and fried calamari, all made with today’s catch. Located on a small side street off Stradun, the shop is tiny and...
Save Place
On the corner of Stradun and Siroka, this small shop is bursting with books, lined up on floor-to-ceiling shelves and even on the floors. The staff, however, seems reassuring, calm and knowledgeable. Pick up a book for the ship from the section of...
Save Place
Brsalje ul. 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Right by the Pile Gate, in a beautifully restored maritime school, Restaurant Nautika feels special even before you taste the food. With mesmerizing views of Kolorina Bay beyond and Lovrijenac Fortress looming overhead, this elegant...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever