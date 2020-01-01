Prague
Collected by Iain Hoare
Locals organized a memorial after Václav Havel, the first president of the Czech Republic, died on December 18, 2011. The experience was surreal: I had read his play Largo Desolato for an English course a year earlier.
Nebovidská 459/1, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Vaulted ceilings and arched hallways retain the medieval character of the 14th-century monastery that originally stood here in the Mala Strana district. The hotel also houses Essensia restaurant. Doubles from $350, Nebovidska 459/1, Mala Strana,...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Haštalská 753/18, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
At this Michelin-starred restaurant, food is a performance art and the results deserve a standing ovation. That said, this is Prague, so although the food and presentation are comparable to other first-class dining experiences in Europe, the...
119 08 Prague 1, Czechia
After strolling through the Prague Castle complex and seeing the Cathedral and square, the traveler is further rewarded with a beautiful view of the city from a high point. Parts of Lesser Town can be seen among the sea of red-orange rooftops and...
U Lužického semináře 91/10, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
The original Shakespeare & Company was born in Paris back in 1919 but the name of the bard has become so popular with bookstore owners that it has spawned many other "Shakespeare & _______" stores. The most recent one that I found is in...
Karoliny Světlé 34, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
If you are looking for a quiet place to relax away from the thick crowds of central Prague, try Bethlehem Square. A 5-minute walk from Old Town Square, it is a quiet, calm refuge hidden away from the tourists. Named after Bethlehem Chapel...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
14, Újezd 420, 118 00 Malá Strana, Czechia
Even in a city like Prague is filled with unusual and world-class art, The Memorial to the Victims of Communism at Petrin hill in Mala Strana will command your total attention. Dedicated to those who were arrested, shot, exiled, and otherwise...
