Prague
Collected by Kathleen Pepera
Ovocný trh 19, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague’s Grand Café Orient is the only cubist-designed space of its kind in the world. It occupies the first floor of the House of the Black Madonna, designed in 1911 by modernist architect Josef Gočár. Renovated in 2005, the...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
Prague's Astronomical Clock is the world's oldest working one of its kind. Installed in 1410, it is located on the Old Town City Hall in Prague's Old Town Square. The medieval clock features an astronomical dial; "The Walk of the Apostles", an...
Karoliny Světlé 34, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
If you are looking for a quiet place to relax away from the thick crowds of central Prague, try Bethlehem Square. A 5-minute walk from Old Town Square, it is a quiet, calm refuge hidden away from the tourists. Named after Bethlehem Chapel...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone spancrosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala Strana) and...
Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Praha 1, Czechia
I didn't even know about the Lennon Wall until it was the one thing my friend insisted we do in Prague. I'm so glad we want. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray(ish) city, you can feel the positivity and hope raditating off its walls. It meant...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
The Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill abovethe city, dominates the skyline, and housesmultiple palaces, churches, halls,and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of this Gothic and...
Karlovo nám. 2097/10, 120 00 Praha-Nové Město, Czechia
One of the best things about Prague is the fact that there is excellent public transportation - a metro, buses and even trams. There are still many of the older ones around, which look great gliding past the 19th & 18th century buildings. Get to...
