Prague
Collected by Cheryl Hoffman
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Strahovské nádvoří 1/132, 118 00 Praha 1, Czechia
One of the most spectacular libraries in the world is at the Strahov Monastery in Prague. While it is a bit off the beaten path for most tourists, it really is a must-see. Over 125,000 classic and rare books fill floor-to-ceiling bookshelves at...
III. nádvoří 48/2, 119 01 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
The Prague Castle complex, which sits on the top of the hill above the city, dominates the skyline, and houses multiple palaces, churches, halls, and museums. The crown jewel of the complex is St. Vitus Cathedral. Construction of...
Malostranské nám., 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
Lesser Town Square was originally the spot for the poor and "non-royalty", but now it's a tourist and shopping mecca with the Charles Bridge connecting it to the rest of classic Prague. We did not venture into the church, but I thought it was...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
Na Kampě 508/15, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
On most days in Prague, it feels like every tourist in town has gathered on the Charles Bridge. And for good reason — this 14th-century cobblestone span crosses the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town (Mala...
Vězeňská 1, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
A few steps from Prague's beautiful Spanish Synagogue, in the middle of Dusni Street where the city's most famous writer used to live, a headless, handless and footless giant supports a much smaller Kafka riding on his shoulders. The artist says...
Široká, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
We took a tour that included this old Jewish cemetery. I wondered how the headstones could be so close together, and now I know. They had limited space, so they buried people in layers & put all the headstones for the layers together on top.
Nový Svět 76/1, 118 00 Praha 1-Hradčany, Czechia
Prague is a historic city with ornate architecture but is now notorious for its crowds of tourists. This is one part of Prague that provides a glimpse of how the city used to be--quiet, quaint, and beautiful. When I first found this neighborhood,...
Karoliny Světlé 34, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
If you are looking for a quiet place to relax away from the thick crowds of central Prague, try Bethlehem Square. A 5-minute walk from Old Town Square, it is a quiet, calm refuge hidden away from the tourists. Named after Bethlehem Chapel...
Zámecké schody 190/10, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
When I stumbled upon this cozy nook of a store on the way to Prague Castle, it was one of the highlights of my entire trip. Not only was it a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, I left with an invaluable souvenir - my own personal fragrance. This...
Celetná 15, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
We had an hour to kill and were lured into the Prague Chocolate Museum by an eccentric promoter/salesman. Amazing chocolate, watched a chocolate making demonstration and got a free hot chocolate afterwards, which was the perfect takeaway for a...
