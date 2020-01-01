Pr
Collected by Vanessa Lorenzi
Save Place
276 Mendez Vigo y Pirallo, Mayagüez, PR 00682
The customary dessert of Puerto Rico, the brazo gitano (gypsy arm), can be found at Franco's in Mayaguez. This place has been around for generations, preparing the rolls for local markets and grocers and also for their own store. The cake is...
Save Place
208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
Save Place
201 Calle de Tetuan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Shop for an authentic souvenir in Everything but Match, a store inspired by a T-shirt line designed by the owners' 6-year-old daughter. In this shop in Old San Juan, you'll find original art, accessories, and children's clothing made by local...
Save Place
323 Calle Recinto Sur, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Enjoy an informal but tasty meal at Mojito's. The food and drinks are inexpensive and good quality and the service isn't bad either. Chicken, fish, seafood and steak are all presented nicely seasoned in generous proportions. Air-conditioning is on...
Save Place
251 Calle San Justo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
I've often taken the eight-minute stroll down the cobblestone streets lined with colorful houses from La Fortaleza (the governor's residence) for a simple lunch in the 60-year-old Cafe Manolin. When my family and I need a break from the sun...
Save Place
299 Avenida José de Diego, San Juan, 00909, Puerto Rico
Arts in Puerto Rico range from lavish recitals to paintings of humble local scenes. The Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in San Juan puts on various performances, including theater, concerts, ballet, and opera. The center itself is a work of art,...
Save Place
San Juan, Puerto Rico
If you’re looking for a more diverse aquatic playground than a single beach can offer, try some of Puerto Rico’s water parks. Las Cascadas in Aguadilla features adult rides such as the intense serpent- and braid-shaped slides and the obstacle...
Save Place
210 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Cacao beans’ scientific name is theobrama cacao, which translates into “drink of the gods.” Casa Cortés in Old San Juan will truly please any god with its Cortés chocolate concoctions. This welcoming café...
Save Place
300 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
The mallorca (“my-your-cuh”) is the iconic Puerto Rican sandwich that’s typically eaten at breakfast, washed down with a cup of coffee. When I was in Old San Juan, I had more than my fair share at Cafeteria Mallorca. The mallorca is a soft,...
Save Place
148 Calle San Sebastián, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Feel instantly cool when you slip through the unmarked wooden doors and enter La Factoria. Garden lights hang from the graffiti-covered walls (designed to look artsy-shabby with a stylish restraint), seductive music plays, and the liquor bottles...
Save Place
Anywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Air Travel Delta to Offer Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy
- 4 Tips + News You Can Now Travel to Ireland With a Reduced Quarantine
- 5 Air Travel U.S. Government Bans Emotional Support Animals From Flying for Free
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase