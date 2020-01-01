PR
Collected by Lynn Hicks
List View
Map View
Save Place
Puerto Rico, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
I love Barrero Beach for escaping the crowds at other local spots in Rincon. Barrero is flanked by a small, single-lane road that meanders the coastline for a perfect drive. Past Corcega Beach, it's your next right. On a clear day, you'll have a...
Save Place
Fajardo, PR, Puerto Rico
Pictured is Siete Mares Playa (or Seven Seas Beach) in Fajardo, Puerto Rico—a sneaky strip of sand and local favorite that hides not one, but two semi-private playas off the beaten path. On the far left side of the beach you can find an enticing...
Save Place
Pso Bachon Valazquez, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Rincon is the surfing capital of Puerto Rico, and during swell season, it's easy to see why. We have gorgeous beaches with several breaks, there's room for everyone, and each wave attracts its own crowd. But the best part about surfing in Rincon...
Save Place
2207 Ave Pedro Albizu Campos Carr 115, Rincon, PR 00677
The team at Rincon Diving and Snorkeling are professional and experienced when it comes to leading and training scuba dives. They know the locations in Rincon and Aguadilla, and their staff is excellent and polite. They are open every day of the...
Save Place
PR-191, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Due to Hurricane Maria, El Yunque National Forest is still partially closed. Please check the Forest Service website for updates on areas available for visits.
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
Save Place
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
Save Place
Llanos Costa, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Lighthouses are common in any coastal town or island. Many are still in working condition, others are simply sites for the eyes. Cabo Rojo is a must-visit cliff on the southwest corner of Puerto Rico. From here, your view of the Caribbean is...
Save Place
Rincon, 00602, Puerto Rico
Behind one of the most popular surf spots in Rincon is a breathtaking view of the northwest coast of PR. Domes Beach during fall/winter will be packed with surfers, but if you want to enjoy the location without being slapped by boards or crowds,...
Save Place
Calle Cementerio, San Juan, 00926, Puerto Rico
San Juan Cemetery lies on the coast adjacent to El Morro (San Juan's beloved fort) and nestled in the district La Perla, a rougher part of town. Its statues and tombs make it as beautiful as a New Orleans cemetery. Exiting El Morro, head down the...
Save Place
PR-115, Añasco, 00610, Puerto Rico
Kaplash is located on the curve of Road 115 as you head toward the town of Rincon. The little unassuming orange and blue building boasts a beautiful view of the ocean and—in the opinion of myself and others—the best empanadillas on the whole...
Save Place
208 Calle de O'Donnell, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
A favorite with the locals, especially government workers at lunch, this place is always packed, and with good reason. For $10 or less for an authentic and delicious lunch special (with a drink), this place is a steal. Try the asopao de camarones...
Save Place
Guavate, Cayey, Puerto Rico
Guavate, a section of Cayey better known as the Ruta del Lechon ("Pork Highway"), bursts into a rush of food-infused ecstasy every Friday and Saturday. People from all parts of the island come to watch someone roast a whole pig over the open fire...
Save Place
Cabo Rojo, 00623, Puerto Rico
Take it from a local: If you're looking to bond with the locals and enjoy some simple fare with lots of taste, drive down to Williche. The family-owned sandwich shop in a street corner in Cabo Rojo is just a block from the town square and a...
Save Place
Guavate, Cayey, Puerto Rico
For years, only the most adventurous travelers who happened off the highway and onto a local road in the town of Guavate discovered what was once a best-kept secret: Puerto Rico’s "Pork Highway." Los Pinos is one of many roadside stands,...
Save Place
72 Caleta de San Juan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans dance to lively rhythms like bomba, merengue, and salsa—whether at home, at a festival, or on the streets—and they’ll be ecstatic to teach you how. To honor Puerto Rico’s Spanish heritage, Rosa de Triana...
Save Place
251 Calle San Justo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
I've often taken the eight-minute stroll down the cobblestone streets lined with colorful houses from La Fortaleza (the governor's residence) for a simple lunch in the 60-year-old Cafe Manolin. When my family and I need a break from the sun...
Save Place
Anywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple...
Save Place
Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Craving some delicious Puerto Rican food? Want some that is a little atypical but still with island/Latin flavor? The Red Flamboyan in Rincon is your spot. Opened in 2012 (under new owners), this place is nestled amongst the most iconic Puerto...
Save Place
Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Tino's opened on the Day of the Magi (a sort of Puerto Rican continuation of Christmas) decades ago, and it has been a staple in Cabo Rojo ever since. Tino's is the place I went after dance recitals, the go-to spot for Mother's Day dinner, the...
Save Place
Calle Cambija, Rincón, 00677, Puerto Rico
Cambija is a weekly stop for me. They always have the best fresh fish and some of the best service in town. They have made several upgrades to their location over the past year, as well as introduced local brews and new items to their menu. This...
Save Place
Black Eagle Marina, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Enjoy a delicious drink at my favorite place in Rincon—La Copa Llena at the Black Eagle. The best food in town, its menu of always-changing gourmet dishes accompanies the best sunsets. I come here once every couple of weeks, and I've always been...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever