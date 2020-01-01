Powder Power: Colorado's Best Ski Resorts
Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
That's why you came—to spend a few days (or weeks) practicing your turns in fresh champagne Rocky Mountain powder. There are 27 ski resorts in Colorado, from precious backyard locals' mountains to some of the biggest and best in the world, Vail, Aspen, Beaver Creek, Silverton, Breckenridge, Snowmass, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin—all remarkable mountains clustered just over the Continental Divide.
Not only is Eldora Mountain Resort the closest resort to the Front Range (so close, they have a ski run named City Lights because you can see Denver from the top of the trail in the evenings), driving there and back does not involve sitting in...
Breckenridge, Colorado, is only a 90-minute drive from Denver and has some of the best learning slopes in the country. I came here with my 6-year-old daughter to go to ski school during our Thanksgiving break. The long, easy, groomed, gentle...
The top Ski runs to hit at Vail Game Creek Bowl- Dealer's Choice run Sun Up Bowl - get some untracked snow in the trees by Yonder and Over Yonder runs Blue Ox, Highline, Prima, Riva Ridge and Rogers Run - best runs on the front side Blue Sky Basin...
Despite being northern Colorado, Steamboat Springs offers belly-filling home-style southern cooking at the Low Country Kitchen right on Lincoln Avenue. Dig into the classics (without the greasy coating), like fried okra and buttermilk fried...
Snowmass Mountain is the most diverse and largest of all the four Aspen Skiing Company mountains in the area and offers something for everyone. It has a great Ski School program that starts as young as two years old and goes up through adults. On...
Highlands bowl, commonly referred to as “The Bowl,” is for expert skiers and snowboarders. If it is your first time you should go with someone who knows the area. Just off of Deep Temerity lift is where you start your ascent to 13,000 feet. Step...
In both the summer and winter, if you only have a day you must take a ride up the Silver Queen Gondola to the top of Aspen Mountain. The gondola cabs are all windows allowing for fantastic views as you travel 3,627 feet to the top. Once you get up...
There's no better feeling than earning your turns skiing or snowboarding. Skin up Buttermilk Mountain at dawn to catch the sunrise from the top. Watching the light slowly illuminate the Maroon Bell Mountains is an inspiring sight. Then ski down...
Keystone has the winning formula for families vacationing with kids or groups of friends skiing together. A wide variety of available accommodation choices get you not just direct access to the slopes but you can also opt for rooms that put you...
Starting this past winter on Friday Nights the Snowmass Gondola and Elk Camp Restaurant stayed open later for Ullr Nights in the Winter and Valhalla Nights in the Summer, both named after Norse mythology. For Ullr Nights, people can partake in...
Home to one chair and thousands of acres of amazing terrain—accessed by heli or on foot—Silverton offers a true snow adventure. A day trip from Telluride, it's well worth the hour drive. Avalanche gear/training or guides required, but a perfect...
It's impossible to capture the scene with a photo. As you move along the well-marked trails on the Western Summit side of Rabbit Ears Pass, the trees appear to lean in and study you as you go. There are seven set trails to choose from at the...
Tucked in against Colorado’s Tenmile Mountain Range in the Arapaho National Forest, Breckenridge was founded during the gold rush of 1859—in fact, the largest gold nugget in the state, weighing more than 13 pounds, was discovered here...
As the story goes, when early 19th-century French fur trappers arrived in the upper valley of the Yampa River, they heard a chugging sound they assumed was a steamboat coming down the river. In fact, it was one of the many geothermal springs in...
