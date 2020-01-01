Where are you going?
Overlooking Porto

Rua da Boavista 703, 4050-110 Porto, Portugal
I thought Lisbon was the most beautiful city in Portugal, till I got to Porto. If you are looking for a weekend destination in Europe, Porto is a great option. It had all the right ingredients for a perfect long weekend or a short vacation in...
More Details >
Save Place

Porto Cathedral

Terreiro da Sé, 4050-573 Porto, Portugal
If you are looking for a great view over the city, consider visiting Porto Cathedral, or Sé do Porto. Its long history and stunning architecture, make it a must see location to visit. When I climbed to the top of the hill where the Cathedral is...
More Details >
Save Place

São Bento Train Station

Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
More Details >
Save Place

Casa da Musica

4050-278 Porto, Portugal
Casa da Música, designed by Rem Koolhaas, is the first building built in Portugal which is dedicated entirely to music in various aspects; presentation of music (concerts), education of music and creation of music. The building was intended to be...
More Details >
Save Place

Book Restaurant HOTEL INFANTE SAGRES

Praça D. Filipa de Lencastre 62, 4050-259 Porto, Portugal
Book Restaurant (which is next door to Infante Sagres hotel) is designed as a library as well and reflects the connection between literature and gastronomy in a very contemporary way. The architect is Pedro Trindade and the chef is John Mendes...
More Details >
Save Place

Livraria Lello & Irmão

R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter
More Details >
Save Place

Era Uma a Vez em Paris

Porto, Portugal
One of the busiest and fashioned streets in Porto is Rua Galerias de Paris, which, no wonder, is spotted by some cafes and restaurants that remind you of Paris. There is a cute cafe called Galeria de Paris which was quite busy during lunch time,...
More Details >
Save Place

Café Majestic

Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
More Details >
Save Place

De Castro Gaia Restaurant

Largo Miguel Bombarda, 4430-999 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
There are many great restaurants in Porto, but not everyone has the best or at least the great view. De Castro Gaia Restaurant is located in The Porto Cruz Space just acros the river of Porto. The chef Miguel Castro Silva, unites the Porto Cruz...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel B&B Porto Centro

B & B hotel is a great alternative for the budget traveler. The hotel, which was opened in the end of 2011, is located right in the city center in an Art Déco building that used to be cinema “Águia d’Ouro”. The hotel has stylishly furnished rooms...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Praça de Gomes Teixeira

Praça de Gomes Teixeira, 4050 Porto, Portugal
This might be one of the nicest squares in the Carmo district of Porto. The square with the fountain of lions. It got its name on 1936 in honor of Francisco Gomes Teixeira, a well known professor in the University of Porto. Around the square there...
More Details >
Save Place

Ribeira Square

The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
More Details >
Save Place

Miss Opo

Rua dos Caldeireiros 261, 4050-142 Porto, Portugal
This is a great spot for a Weekend brunch, especially if it is raining outside. (At least that what happened to me). I loved the contrast between the raw grey industrial walls and the warm chocolate-colored wood furniture and the green plants. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Igreja De S. Lourenço

Largo do Colégio, 4050-028 Porto, Portugal
Walking down from the Cathedral toward the Ribeira in Porto, I came across this beautiful view and the stunning exterior of Iglesia São Lourenço Church. This church was built t by the Jesuits in late 16th century, but after they were expelled from...
More Details >
Save Place

Galerias de Paris

R. da Galeria de Paris 67, 4050-284 Porto, Portugal
A cute restaurant in one of the nicest streets in Porto, Rua da Galeria de Paris, named after the street. The restaurant is quite low key, buffet style. You just need to grab a plate and choose your dish from a selection over the counter....
More Details >
Save Place

Saint Anthony's Church Congregados

R. de Sá da Bandeira 11, 4000-433 Porto, Portugal
There are so many beautiful churches in Porto. In fact, there are many churches and it is hard to choose the most beautiful one. The church is dedicated to Saint Anthony, who was born in the 12th century and became a Franciscan priest. As a...
More Details >
Save Place

Pena National Palace

Estrada da Pena, 2710-609 Sintra, Portugal
The Park and the Palace of Pena are the finest example of the 19th century Portuguese Romanticism and the integration of natural and built heritage of Portuguese Royal family. The Pena Palace is built on a mountain in Sintra, surrounded by a...
More Details >

