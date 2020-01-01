Positano
Collected by Kerry ONeill
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Tasting menu, wine pairings, spotless service, and sunset views. All the perfect ingredients for an extraordinary culinary experience. Reasonably priced for the quality, and a well deserved spot on the list of Michelin star restaurants.
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Nestled within Positano’s hillside tangle of pastel residences and stepped alleys, Le Sirenuse is a legendary boutique hotel that feels more like a private home. Run by the Sersale family since its opening in 1951, the crimson-hued...
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
80076 Marina Grande, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
First thing you should do upon your first visit to Capri Island is take a tour boat surrounding the island. It may seem a bit touristy but Capri has been an island that has attracted tourist-types for 2000 years, one of which was the tyrannical...
Via Laurito, 40, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Sure, it's a bit rustic and the pebbled beach is small, but this beach club has reached legendary status with Amalfi Coast travelersfor its charm. And itsfood. Everything served is fresh and local, and madeina tiny kitchen built into the rocks at...
Via Camerelle, 10, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
All the perfumes, soaps, and candles sold at Carthusia are scented using flowers grown on the garden-covered island of Capri. The Gelsomini fragrance is the purest jasmine I've ever smelled in a bottle. The rich, milky soaps make your luggage...
Via Amerigo Vespucci, 25, 80061 Massa Lubrense NA, Italy
From the fresh figs brought to the table immediately on our arrival to the al fresco oceanfront setting, everything about our late lunch at La Conca del Sogno was memorable. Did I mention you have to arrive here via boat? The pasta pomodoro, the...
Via La Fabbrica, 11, 80071 Anacapri NA, Italy
If you don't have a yacht, a friend in the mega rich circle, or the time to stay on the island of Capri a day trip is worth at least a short visit while in the South of Italy. Since you aren't staying on the island you will have to catch the last...
