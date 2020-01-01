Portugal in my Future
Collected by Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
R. Anchieta 11, 1200-445 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon’s most exciting shopping experience awaits at A Vida Portuguesa, a boutique that has single-handedly resurrected some of the country’s most iconic products. The selection ranges from retro soaps with Art Deco labels to artisan...
R. de Cândido dos Reis 36, 4000 Porto, Portugal
A retro-inspired shop in Porto’s city center, A Vida Portuguesa carries everyday items—handcrafted Claus Porto soaps, Couto toothpaste, Emilio Braga notebooks—displayed like museum artifacts.Rua Galeria de Paris 20, first floor, 351/222-022-105 ...
9880 Almas, Portugal
Stay in one of the historic properties that have been converted into bed-and-breakfasts on the islands. Options include Moinho de Pedra (shown), a stone windmill on Graciosa Island, and Pico do Refúgio, a 400-year-old mansion in the shadow of...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Few buildings in Lisbon command as much attention as this 16th-century masterpiece, which stretches across the Belém landscape like an endless exclamation point to Portugal’s Age of Discovery greatness. The UNESCO-listed monastery is...
R. Me. Deus 4, 1900-312 Lisboa, Portugal
Azulejos (glazed tiles) are a ubiquitous decoration throughout Portugal. They cover the facades and interiors of many houses in Lisbon, and are even used as historical markers. The Museu Nacional do Azulejo, located in a 16th-century convent,...
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Rua de Santa Catarina 575, 4000-453 Porto, Portugal
If you are one of those that when travelling prefers to stay on a site that welcomes you as if you are at home, The White Box House may well be your next choice for a future stay at Porto. This guesthouse is chic and affordable, with a mix of...
Iberia
Porto is one of the most beautiful cities I've had the pleasure to visit. The city is packed with cultural attractions—many of them listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The port wine cellars, Oporto Cathedral, Clérigos Church Tower, and...
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Alto da Pedisqueira, 5400-435 Chaves, Portugal
In the 15th century, the little Church of Our Lady of the Rosary stood on the hill overlooking the medieval town of Chaves in Portugal. Later, there was also the ancient chapel of St. Francis in the fortress. (Both are there today in beautiful...
