B & B hotel is a great alternative for the budget traveler. The hotel, which was opened in the end of 2011, is located right in the city center in an Art Déco building that used to be cinema “Águia d’Ouro”. The hotel has stylishly furnished rooms...
Rua de Santa Catarina 575, 4000-453 Porto, Portugal
If you are one of those that when travelling prefers to stay on a site that welcomes you as if you are at home, The White Box House may well be your next choice for a future stay at Porto. This guesthouse is chic and affordable, with a mix of...
Santa Justa, Lisbon, Portugal
I really like to eat in Portuguese tascas, where the food is good, cheap, and classic. And here you have a wonderful view to Rossio train station from the seats outside. After lunch you can catch a train straight to Sintra, or you can go up...
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-472 Lisboa, Portugal
Perched on a steep hill in the lovely neighborhood of Alfama, you will in no doubt leave with a great souvenir or gift. Sellers throw down blankets or rugs in rows and sell a variety of hand-made goods, antiques, books, clothes, military objects,...
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
Av. Ribeira das Naus, Lisboa, Portugal
Finally it was reopened. The Lisboetas (Lisbon people) were getting fed up with construction in this area. It’s still not 100 percent ready, but it's election year so something has to be inaugurated. Don’t worry, though, it’s still very nice to...
nº14, Calçada Nova de São Francisco, 1200-300 Lisboa, Portugal
Fábulas is a bar, a restaurant, an art gallery—and a good place to get together. It makes you feel at home. You can choose a chair or a sofa (from different styles and periods), or you can sit at a sewing machine table (don’t worry, you don’t have...
Av. Infante Dom Henrique Loja 7, 1900-264 Lisboa, Portugal
If you’re looking for a pizzeria, this is the place; you will find the best pizzas in town—in a perfect location. Pizzeria Casanova was opened by Maria Paola Porru, an Italian woman living in Portugal for 30 years. With long tables, the chances of...
Miradouro de Santa Catarina (Adamastor), 1200-401 Lisboa, Portugal
One of my favorite places to end the day and watch the sunset over the river is here at Noobai, located at Santa Catarina vista point, also known as Adamastor. Look for the stairs on the right side and sit on the first terrace (if it’s open) or go...
83, R. do Diário de Notícias 73, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Who doesn’t need a pain killer once in a while? Take it in the form of a glass of wine from a pharmacy that is more than 100 years old, where the drugs were replaced by wine bottles in the glass-door cabinets. To accompany the wine, you can taste...
R. da Barroca 6-12, 1200-050 Lisboa, Portugal
This is one of the biggest and most popular bars in Bairro Alto. However, despite having so much space, a crowd still gathers just outside the doors to have a drink and a chat. If you want a seat inside, try to arrive early. Secondhand furniture,...
R. Dom Pedro V 89, 1250-093 Lisboa, Portugal
You need to make time for this bar, because there is an 82-page book—a fantastic work of art—from which to choose a cocktail. Or you can have tea. Also, you will need time to check out all five rooms. Thousands of pieces are here: medals, frames,...
Cais da Viscondessa, R. Cintura do Porto, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal
The K Group is well-known for a bunch of nightspots and restaurants, and Urban Beach is a spot from its list. Very close to the river, where you can even take your shoes off and feel the sand, the place offers cocktails and dinner. Sit next to a...
Cais de Oficinas, Armazém 115, Rocha Conde de Óbidos, 1350-352 Lisboa, Portugal
A "speakeasy" of course is a 1920s-era joint—a bar, saloon, or restaurant where drinks were sold illegally. But don’t worry, the bar here has a license to sell drinks, and you should come if you like live music. It’s considered one of the best...
Rua da Cintura Armazém 65 Cais do Gás-Santos, 1200-109 Lisboa, Portugal
An old warehouse was turned into a concert hall with a capacity of 1,000. It’s fully equipped for bands, DJs, stand-up comedy, and theater performances. The space is rented to agents and labels, resulting in a program of indie rock, pop rock, and...
