Portugal
Collected by Kaylee Kenyon
As De Espadas-Vintage Store and More
Largo de São Carlos 10, 1200-410 Lisboa, Portugal
Without question the best restaurant in Lisbon, and probably in the whole of Portugal, Belcanto serves elaborated contemporary Portuguese cuisine. You should save it for your last night in town as you’ll want to remember this experience for a very...
Marialva, 6430-081, Portugal
The most fantastic place to make a picnic: in Beirã Interior very close to the Douro river in Portugal, in the beautiful historic village of Marialva. In a rural hotel called Casas do Côro, the ideal place for those wanting to escape the hustle...
Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Faro District, Portugal
Few people think of Portugal as a surf destination, but the tiny country has miles of coast for surfers to explore. I visited the Algarve, Portugal's southern most region, and based myself at Aldeia da Pedralva. The owner, António Ferreira, has a...
8600 Lagos, Portugal
Some of the most unusual and fascinating sights in the western Algarve are the steep cliffs towering over the beaches. Each cliff is different in size and shape. Some are huge and imposing. I had wanted to see as many as possible, so on two...
Sitio dos Caliços, 8700-069 Moncarapacho, Portugal
Its within a typical and traditional features from Algarve that spread the charms of Vila Monte Farm House. The architecture also preserves ancient traditions with its whitewashed chimneys, terraces and stairways offering a peaceful and relaxed...
Lagos, 8600, Portugal
The ancient town of Lagos is filled with restaurants, bars, and shops. The walls of the old fort are at one entrance to the town. This was the town from which the first Portuguese maritime expeditions embarked. Prince Henry the Navigator's school...
Estr. da Ponta da Piedade, 8600-593 Lagos - Algarve, Portugal
There are several Kayak trips available in the Lagos area. One is a three hour trip that can be guided or independent through info@kayak-centre.com. Another can be booked at the Lagos Marina. On these trips you will explore the stunning grottos...
