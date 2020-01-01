Portugal
Collected by Patti Ringlee
List View
Map View
Save Place
Estrada da Pena, 2710-609 Sintra, Portugal
The Park and the Palace of Pena are the finest example of the 19th century Portuguese Romanticism and the integration of natural and built heritage of Portuguese Royal family. The Pena Palace is built on a mountain in Sintra, surrounded by a...
Save Place
R. Barbosa du Bocage 5, 2710-567 Sintra, Portugal
Just 45 minutes from Lisbon lies the mystical, castle-filled hilltop town of Sintra, also a UNESCO World Heritage site due to its rich history. One such castle is the Palace of Quinta da Regaleira. Gothic in style, from its outer structure to its...
Save Place
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
In the 20th century, the Church of Santa Engrácia was converted into the national pantheon, in which important Portuguese personalities are buried. The first stone of the present building was placed in 1682; it was the first baroque-style building...
Save Place
R. do Vigário, 1100-502 Lisboa, Portugal
To get to know the neighborhood and its daily life, nothing beats a stroll through Alfama's streets. It is the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Here you might see two women chatting at the window (well, screaming) while...
Save Place
R. 1º de Dezembro 125, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
The Rossio railway station was designed between 1886 and 1887 by Portuguese architect José Luís Monteiro. It makes connections with the village of Sintra, and the 2,600-meter tunnel was excavated under the city. It is considered one of...
Save Place
Rua da Boavista 703, 4050-110 Porto, Portugal
I thought Lisbon was the most beautiful city in Portugal, till I got to Porto. If you are looking for a weekend destination in Europe, Porto is a great option. It had all the right ingredients for a perfect long weekend or a short vacation in...
Save Place
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
Save Place
R. Mal. Saldanha 1, 1249-069 Lisboa, Portugal
Ever wanted a different dining experience in Lisbon? Try out the new and trendy place, Pharmacia, which is designed with motifs from the pharmacy world. The restaurant is located in a 200-year-old building that once belonged to a rich family in...
Save Place
Rua da Esperança 112, 1200-658 Lisboa, Portugal
I happened to meet one of the owners of Taberna Ideal, a young energetic Lisbon girl who is running three restaurants at once with another partner. I really liked the vintage-yet-contemporary feel, the eclectic style, and choice of furniture. The...
Save Place
R. do Crucifixo 112, 1100-062 Lisboa, Portugal
A travel for me is not completed unless I find the best place to get chocolate, dark chocolate. I have this habit of looking for a good cup of coffee and the best chocolate in town. I found Xocoa while strolling one of the main streets in Baixa (I...
Save Place
R. Anchieta 11, 1200-445 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon’s most exciting shopping experience awaits at A Vida Portuguesa, a boutique that has single-handedly resurrected some of the country’s most iconic products. The selection ranges from retro soaps with Art Deco labels to artisan...
Save Place
R. do Jardim do Regedor 27 35, 1150-193 Lisboa, Portugal
When I travel, I look for cute little places to stay in. I'm not looking for grand hotels with red carpets or velvet ropes. It's not my style—especially not when I am traveling for work. But I do need a comfortable bed, a warm shower, free Wi-Fi,...
Save Place
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
Save Place
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
Save Place
R. do Alecrim 12, 1200-017 Lisboa, Portugal
Save Place
Praça do Comércio 82 83, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
‘Canned Food goes Gourmet’ is the concept of this new restaurant, which was opened only three months ago in Terreiro do Paco, one of the central locations in downtown Lisbon. Some people might raise an eyebrow when they hear about canned food, but...
Save Place
R. de São Pedro de Alcântara 81, 1250-238 Lisboa, Portugal
I love that restaurant. It is known for its great young vibe, a modern Portugese kitchen and a retro-vintage chic feel. The restaurant, which is part of the hotel, is an attractive meeting place for lunch or dinner. Adjacent to the restauran there...
Save Place
Costa do Castelo 7, 1149-079 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon is filled with great restaurants varies from all kinds of Portuguese, Seafood, Mediterranean, Italian and more. You can find great Michelin stars restaurants, Chef-oriented kitchens and even street food to go. But there are also restaurants...
Save Place
R. da Misericórdia 9, 1200-208 Lisboa, Portugal
If you are like me, who love coffee and chocolate, than this little store is for you. When you walk through Chiado, you can easily smell the fresh aroma of ground coffee beans coming out the store. The store was opened in 1930 and hasn't changed...
Save Place
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
Save Place
R. Garrett 50, 1200-203 Lisboa, Portugal
This store was originally for Ouriversaria Alianca, an early 20th century jewelry carrier for Portuguese art. Today, the store has changed the brand and belongs to Tous brand, but the Art Deco interior design is still so dominant. The store has a...
Save Place
Praça dos Restauradores, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
Here is a boutique Hotel with a perfect location. From here you can walk to many Lisbon attractions. Go straight through Augusta Street (main pedestrian street) and you will be at Praça do Comércio and next to the river. Go for a walk at Bairro...
Save Place
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
What a wonderful location to stay in Lisbon—in the middle of an elegant neighborhood like Chiado and so close to the trendy Bairro Alto. A five-star boutique hotel, this place is full of charm and luxurious rooms spread across five floors,...
Save Place
Praça da Figueira 16, 1100-241 Lisboa, Portugal
Located in downtown facing the square Praça da Figueira, this 18th-century building, with a view of São Jorge’s castle, was recently restored and has become a hotel. The name is that of the square, Figueira, which in Portuguese means Fig Tree....
Save Place
Pátio de Dom Fradique 14, 1100-261 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A historic property with fascinating details, gorgeous tiles, and breathtaking views
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever