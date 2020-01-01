Portugal
Ó! Galeria is a small space crowded with sketches from Porto illustrators. They hang on the walls, dangle from clothing hangers, with notes about them jotted on yellow Post-Its. This appeared in the Jan/Feb 2016 issue.
Rua de Miguel Bombarda 285, 4050-381 Porto, Portugal
The pioneering CC Bombarda is an incubator that brought more than two dozen local artists and makers into one giant space (22 individual storefronts that showcase packable handmade miscellany such as test-tube puzzles and knit bowties). This...
Eat with art at newcomer Frida, where Porto’s creative set dines on Frida Kahlo’s favorite dishes, including poblano chile en nogada and mole over duck, made by a Mexican-Portuguese husband-and-wife team. The walls are, fittingly, adorned with art...
Rua de Miguel Bombarda 222, 4050-377 Porto, Portugal
After a day exploring Porto's finest artworks around town, bed down at Gallery Hostel, a luxury hostel that—surprise—doubles as a gallery. This appeared in the Jan/Feb 2016 issue.
R. França Borges 20, 2450-216 Nazaré, Portugal
The Algarve region gets most of the love these days for its dramatic beaches, but the oft-overlooked 200-mile stretch of coast between Lisbon and Porto offers the perfect excuse for a slow drive, with plenty of worthy detours. Start in the coastal...
R. Dom Pedro V 129, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
Kiko Martins, one of Lisbon’s most influential chefs, traveled through 26 countries before settling on Peruvian cuisine and opening A Cevicheria. Now there’s a permaline for his modern Portuguese takes on classic ceviches such as local...
R. Cecílio de Sousa 85, 1200-100 Lisboa, Portugal
The confectionery masterminds at Bettina & Niccolò Corallo are taking Lisbon’s sweets beyond the signature pastel de nata, crafting chocolate into pimento bonbons and truffles filled with rare liqueurs. This appeared in the Jan/Feb 2016 issue.
Av. 24 de Julho 49, 1200-479 Lisboa, Portugal
Near the Tagus River is Time Out Mercado da Ribeira, a former 13th-century fish market that now houses an almanac of Lisbon’s artisanal food purveyors. Multigenerational vendors serve such Portuguese specialties as conserved Atlantic octopus and ...
Praça do Comércio 31-34, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
The Pestana Hotel Group has a knack for turning historical properties into luxe hotels; the Pousada de Lisboa is no exception. Situated on Lisbon’s grandest square, the Praça do Comércio, the 90-room property inhabits the...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Cantina LX’s space is charmingly raw—you might witness a crumble or two of the cement walls—but it’s the spot for almofadinhas de bacalhau, a traditional Portuguese dish of fried salted cod. Communal tables filled with Lisbonites mean you won’t...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 97, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
BI+CA is located on an old factory complex named nowadays as LX Factory. It’s a sandwich café and a rent-a-bike, however besides renting bikes they also sell them. The name bica is also the name that the Lisboans give to the coffee. The space has...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Design shop Muito Muito (loose translation: lots) sells salvaged furniture, midcentury lamps, and weathered doors with decades of swinging behind them. Despite its vastness, the selection still feels well pruned. 351/9-3213-8002 This appeared in...
2600 Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
“We always visit Galeria Zé Dos Bois when we're in town. It’s a nonprofit gallery, bar, cinema, and home for artists-in-residence.” —Martin Courtney, lead singer of Real Estate (touring Europe now) Rua da Barroca 59 This appeared in the June/July...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Make an appointment to see artist Lapo’s workroom on the factory’s third floor. Her wry illustrations of pedestrian scenes—like people commuting or playing ping-pong—are souvenirs friends back home will actually want. 351/2-1364-9072 This appeared...
1300, R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-553 Lisboa, Portugal
Ler Devagar, a former newspaper plant, built its floor-to-ceiling bookcases around an enormous retired printing press. The bookstore also houses a café that turns into a bar for the literati at dusk. 351/2-1325-9992 This appeared in the June/July...
Rua de Baixo – Casa da Pedralva, 8650-401 Vila do Bpo., Portugal
Aldeia da Pedralva is more than just a hotel. It's an actual village hidden away among the wildflowers and beaches of Portugal's Vicentina Coast. The owner Antonio Ferreira was looking for a career change and when he stumbled upon Pedralva village...
Faro District, Portugal
Few people think of Portugal as a surf destination, but the tiny country has miles of coast for surfers to explore. I visited the Algarve, Portugal's southern most region, and based myself at Aldeia da Pedralva. The owner, António Ferreira, has a...
Terreiro do Paço – Ala Nascente nº 62 a 65, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
The beer museum recently opened in the newly renovated Praca do Comercio. The dining room serves delicious, typical Portuguese food - especially great steaks that go so well with the Portuguese beers and wines. The museum is on the first floor and...
R. Barbosa du Bocage 5, 2710-567 Sintra, Portugal
It wouldn't be hard to spend an entire day wandering Quinta da Regaleira, a fairytale-like estate in Sintra. Built in the early 1900s, the property belonged to the Viscondessa da Regaleira and was later acquired by Antonio Augusto Carvalho...
Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
Lisbon, Portugal
The first thing I do when I arrive in a new city is go for a run or at least begin to plot where I will run. I run nearly every day at home and find running to be one of the best ways to explore a new city. On my first visit to Lisbon a friend...
Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
2750 Cascais, Portugal
If you visit Lisbon, set aside time for a day at the beach. Cascais is just a 40-minute train ride from the city. In the late 1800s and early 1900s Portugal's royal family made this once sleepy fishing village their summer home. Spend the morning...
Av. Valbom 28F, 2750-508 Cascais, Portugal
A perfect day at the beach should always include ice cream. If you're visiting Cascais, a coastal town a short train ride from Lisbon, that means a trip to Santini's. This iconic gelato shop with its red-and-white striped awnings and interiors has...
Rua do Choupelo, 4400-088 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
It seems appropriate when visiting wine country to stay in a hotel that celebrates wine. The Yeatman, in Porto, is set in Vila Nova de Gaia, the historical headquarters of the region's famous port wine houses. The hotel has 82 rooms and suites,...
Rua da Betesga 1AB, 1100-090 Lisboa, Portugal
Epalanga's go-to for red wine? Manuel Tavares. “This wine store and delicatessen was founded in 1860," he says. "The staff offers the best tips on pairing Douro reds and Madeiras and can ship bottles home for you.” This appeared in the Jan/Feb...
Estrada de Monserrate, 2710-405 Sintra, Portugal
While the tourist hordes in beautiful Sintra, Portugal, are flocking to Pena Palace, head instead to Monserrate. The gardens here are massive and have been recently restored. We wandered here for hours without hardly seeing another person. The...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Jerónimos Monastery, also known as the Hieronymites Monastery, or Mosteiro dos Jerónimos in Portuguese, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lisbon. This stunning building took 100 years to build and it's no wonder once you experience the level of...
