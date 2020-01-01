Portugal
Alfama, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal
Walking throughout Lisbon one is struck by the well known 'blue hues' decorating the city with the exquisite tilework. They are indeed lovely in tone and vary in color temperature. Important to note is the welcoming yellow hue that has gained...
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
Av. Guerra Junqueiro 30 C, 1000-167 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop is full of art, like the ceramic panel with polychrome tiles by Querubim Lapa, a mural painting by João Câmara Leme, and other works by Mário Costa. When it was founded in 1946, Mexicana was a confectionary and dairy,...
Av. da República 15-A 1050-185 Lisboa Portugal, 1050-185 Lisboa, Portugal
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
Praça da Figueira, Praça Dom Pedro IV 18B, 1100-241 Lisboa, Portugal
You will feast with your eyes as soon you enter here. Founded in 1829, this confectionery store is considered one of the best in Lisbon, having won international prizes and serving, in the old days, as the official confectioner of the royal...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 96 a 104, 1100-202 Lisboa, Portugal
This pastry shop brings me back to my childhood. When my father and brother would go to see Benfica (one of the most important football teams in Portugal), my mother and I would come here to have an ice cream or a cake. Who can resist sitting in...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 24-25, 1200-091 Lisboa, Portugal
Another well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder. In existence since...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
R. Garrett 104, 1200-205 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop was founded in 1868 as an aristocratic teahouse, one of the few public places where women could go without the company of men. Inside is a room that serves as a restaurant, but this shop is more known for its delicious...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Jerónimos Monastery, also known as the Hieronymites Monastery, or Mosteiro dos Jerónimos in Portuguese, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lisbon. This stunning building took 100 years to build and it's no wonder once you experience the level of...
