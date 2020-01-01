Portugal
Collected by Lisa Kelly
R. Garrett 104, 1200-205 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop was founded in 1868 as an aristocratic teahouse, one of the few public places where women could go without the company of men. Inside is a room that serves as a restaurant, but this shop is more known for its delicious...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 6, 1100-200 Lisboa, Portugal
There is a fado song proclaiming that all artists and fado singers come to A Tendinha, here in one of the oldest areas in Lisbon, founded in 1840. At Rossio, between the old cafes like Suiça and Nicola and on the other side of the D. Maria II...
R. João do Outeiro 24, 1100-584 Lisboa, Portugal
Located in the Mouraria neighborhood—the birthplace of fado—this restaurant is a prime pick for sampling traditional Portuguese food. The codfish, or bacalhau, is a must here. It is served with plenty of bread to clean your plate. In the style of...
Tv. do Sequeiro 38, 1200-259 Lisboa, Portugal
Enter this restaurant and you will still be walking on Calçada Portuguesa (traditional Portuguese paving). You will feel like home in this typical and familiar Portuguese restaurant, offering good food and a good place to dine with friends, before...
R. do Diário de Notícias 125, 1200-143 Lisboa, Portugal
A cellaret in the middle of Bairro Alto, here you can sit outside. If there isn’t an empty bench, just ask for one and for something that can be used as a table—or sit inside in a room with bright colors on the walls, remembering the tradition of...
1100-470 Lisbon, Portugal
One of the first commercial buildings in Portugal that uses two kinds of material characteristic in Europe in the second half of XIX century: iron and glass. The project was developed by the architect Emiliano Augusto de Bettencourt and it was...
Santa Justa, Lisbon, Portugal
I really like to eat in Portuguese tascas, where the food is good, cheap, and classic. And here you have a wonderful view to Rossio train station from the seats outside. After lunch you can catch a train straight to Sintra, or you can go up...
R. do Vigário, 1100-502 Lisboa, Portugal
To get to know the neighborhood and its daily life, nothing beats a stroll through Alfama's streets. It is the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Here you might see two women chatting at the window (well, screaming) while...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 24-25, 1200-091 Lisboa, Portugal
Another well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder. In existence since...
Tv. dos Fiéis de Deus 28, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
El Gordo Tapas — If you have some steps and people waiting, why not take advantage of it? In a small alleyway, this little place has made the most out of some chunky steps; get some cushions, add some tables and presto, outdoor seating. More...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Few buildings in Lisbon command as much attention as this 16th-century masterpiece, which stretches across the Belém landscape like an endless exclamation point to Portugal’s Age of Discovery greatness. The UNESCO-listed monastery is...
R. Anchieta 3, 1200-023 Lisboa, Portugal
I love coffee. Wherever I go and travel, I'm always searching for a great coffee shop to enjoy a good cup of coffee. Lisbon has a great blend of Portuguese coffee. In one of my strolls in the city, I found Kaffee-Haus, a hip and trendy Vienna...
In the Rossio in Lisbon, there is a tiny, very popular tavern called "Ginjinha Sem Rival" (Ginjinha Without Rivals or The Best Ginjinha), 7 Rua Portas de Santo Antao. This shop was the first to sell this now famous liqueur. The family has produced...
nº14, Calçada Nova de São Francisco, 1200-300 Lisboa, Portugal
Fábulas is a bar, a restaurant, an art gallery—and a good place to get together. It makes you feel at home. You can choose a chair or a sofa (from different styles and periods), or you can sit at a sewing machine table (don’t worry, you don’t have...
Calçada do Combro 58, 1200-123 Lisboa, Portugal
Much of Lisbon’s appeal lies in its sheer beauty. From the rust-toned rooftops across the whitewashed Alfama district to the Pombaline architecture of Baixa, the city is very easy on the eyes. For the very best views, head skyward to...
1300, R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-553 Lisboa, Portugal
Ler Devagar, a former newspaper plant, built its floor-to-ceiling bookcases around an enormous retired printing press. The bookstore also houses a café that turns into a bar for the literati at dusk. 351/2-1325-9992 This appeared in the June/July...
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
R. Me. Deus 4, 1900-312 Lisboa, Portugal
Azulejos (glazed tiles) are a ubiquitous decoration throughout Portugal. They cover the facades and interiors of many houses in Lisbon, and are even used as historical markers. The Museu Nacional do Azulejo, located in a 16th-century convent,...
Estrada de Monserrate, 2710-405 Sintra, Portugal
While the tourist hordes in beautiful Sintra, Portugal, are flocking to Pena Palace, head instead to Monserrate. The gardens here are massive and have been recently restored. We wandered here for hours without hardly seeing another person. The...
