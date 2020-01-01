Portugal
Collected by Love Travel
List View
Map View
Save Place
Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Save Place
R. São Nicolau 13, 1100-547 Lisboa, Portugal
Located downtown in an old building, this place has lasted two centuries. The kitchen, however, is modern and fully equipped, and it produces homemade dinners—the cook is the owner’s mother—and breakfast (which is included). The rooms are quite...
Save Place
São Miguel Island, Portugal
Santa Bárbara beach, on the north coast of São Miguel Island, is known by the local surfers as one of the best spots to surf – mainly because of the waves and perfect surfing conditions. Also known as Areais, it is an excellent beach break with...
Save Place
Rua Padre José Jacinto Botelho 5, 9675-061 Furnas, Portugal
The Thermal Water Pool of Terra Nostra Park is without doubt a highlight of the Azores. Built in 1780, by Thomas Hickling, the American consul who had the original idea for Terra Nostra Park, the Thermal Water Pool began to form part of the...
Save Place
9880 Almas, Portugal
Stay in one of the historic properties that have been converted into bed-and-breakfasts on the islands. Options include Moinho de Pedra (shown), a stone windmill on Graciosa Island, and Pico do Refúgio, a 400-year-old mansion in the shadow of...
Save Place
S.Roque do Pico, Portugal
White verdelho grapes thrive in the rich soil and hot, dry microclimate beneath Mount Pico, Portugal’s highest peak. Until the mid-19th century, Pico wine was beloved by the English royal family and Russian czars, but today you’ll rarely find it...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever