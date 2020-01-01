PORTUGAL
Collected by N Osman
Estrada da Pena, 2710-609 Sintra, Portugal
The Park and the Palace of Pena are the finest example of the 19th century Portuguese Romanticism and the integration of natural and built heritage of Portuguese Royal family. The Pena Palace is built on a mountain in Sintra, surrounded by a...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
Pátio de Dom Fradique 14, 1100-261 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A historic property with fascinating details, gorgeous tiles, and breathtaking views
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Av. Alm. Reis nº1 - H, 1150-007 Lisboa, Portugal
Simply put, Ramiro is the best seafood restaurant Lisbon. It is a 100% local customer based and long established “Cervejaria” (literally translated to place where beer is dispensed), with an buzzing ambience and above all, very high quality cooked...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
2710 Sintra, Portugal
The Moorish Castle is strategically located on one of the top hills of Sintra to defend both the local territory and the maritime access to the city of Lisbon. The castle was built around the 10th century by the Muslim populations that occupied...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Jerónimos Monastery, also known as the Hieronymites Monastery, or Mosteiro dos Jerónimos in Portuguese, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lisbon. This stunning building took 100 years to build and it's no wonder once you experience the level of...
Av. da Liberdade 138-142, 1250-001 Lisboa, Portugal
On Liberdade Avenue, amid famous designer stores, sits this five-star hotel. Each room is decorated in white and black with Victorian-inspired details. Enjoy one of the many sunny days in Lisbon, sitting outside in the terrace.
Estrada de Monserrate, 2710-405 Sintra, Portugal
While the tourist hordes in beautiful Sintra, Portugal, are flocking to Pena Palace, head instead to Monserrate. The gardens here are massive and have been recently restored. We wandered here for hours without hardly seeing another person. The...
Av. Brasília, 1400-038 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal was once one of the world's greatest seafaring nations and its discoverers mapped much of the New World. This tradition is celebrated, in Lisbon, by the Monument to the Discoveries (or Padrão dos Descobrimentos). This giant sculpture...
Marialva, 6430-081, Portugal
The most fantastic place to make a picnic: in Beirã Interior very close to the Douro river in Portugal, in the beautiful historic village of Marialva. In a rural hotel called Casas do Côro, the ideal place for those wanting to escape the hustle...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Few buildings in Lisbon command as much attention as this 16th-century masterpiece, which stretches across the Belém landscape like an endless exclamation point to Portugal’s Age of Discovery greatness. The UNESCO-listed monastery is...
Largo do Carmo, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
In 1755, Lisbon was all but devoured by an earthquake so strong that it still ranks as one of the most destructive in recorded history. One of the few structures to survive somewhat intact was the Carmo Convent—an impressive feat,...
Av. Brasília, 1400-038 Lisboa, Portugal
Belém's impressive, UNESCO-listed tower is shrugged off by some as much ado about nothing, but it's a remarkably preserved piece of a much grander a 14th Century puzzle. Although it now sits majestically on the shore where the Tejo river...
Rua da Esperança 112, 1200-658 Lisboa, Portugal
I happened to meet one of the owners of Taberna Ideal, a young energetic Lisbon girl who is running three restaurants at once with another partner. I really liked the vintage-yet-contemporary feel, the eclectic style, and choice of furniture. The...
4050-278 Porto, Portugal
Casa da Música, designed by Rem Koolhaas, is the first building built in Portugal which is dedicated entirely to music in various aspects; presentation of music (concerts), education of music and creation of music. The building was intended to be...
R. Barbosa du Bocage 5, 2710-567 Sintra, Portugal
Just 45 minutes from Lisbon lies the mystical, castle-filled hilltop town of Sintra, also a UNESCO World Heritage site due to its rich history. One such castle is the Palace of Quinta da Regaleira. Gothic in style, from its outer structure to its...
R. Nova do Carvalho 6, 1200-161 Lisboa, Portugal
Definitely the hottest spot in the city, Pensão Amor, or "Guesthouse of Love," is a chic, boudoir-style place in the Cais do Sodré area, down the hills of nightlife hub Bairro Alto. Decorated with frescos and endless images and art of nude women,...
83, R. do Diário de Notícias 73, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Who doesn’t need a pain killer once in a while? Take it in the form of a glass of wine from a pharmacy that is more than 100 years old, where the drugs were replaced by wine bottles in the glass-door cabinets. To accompany the wine, you can taste...
Porto, Portugal
One of the busiest and fashioned streets in Porto is Rua Galerias de Paris, which, no wonder, is spotted by some cafes and restaurants that remind you of Paris. There is a cute cafe called Galeria de Paris which was quite busy during lunch time,...
Av. Rei Humberto II de Italia 7, 2750-800 Cascais, Portugal
At this renovated cliffside manor in Cascais, Portugal, the fashion designer Arkadius decorated a two-room suite with the black and deep reds of his 2003-2004 Urban Orchid collection. In the bedroom, a glistening gold-and-black-sequin sofa sits...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
What a wonderful location to stay in Lisbon—in the middle of an elegant neighborhood like Chiado and so close to the trendy Bairro Alto. A five-star boutique hotel, this place is full of charm and luxurious rooms spread across five floors,...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 24-25, 1200-091 Lisboa, Portugal
Another well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder. In existence since...
R. Garrett 50, 1200-203 Lisboa, Portugal
This store was originally for Ouriversaria Alianca, an early 20th century jewelry carrier for Portuguese art. Today, the store has changed the brand and belongs to Tous brand, but the Art Deco interior design is still so dominant. The store has a...
Largo de São Carlos 10, 1200-410 Lisboa, Portugal
Without question the best restaurant in Lisbon, and probably in the whole of Portugal, Belcanto serves elaborated contemporary Portuguese cuisine. You should save it for your last night in town as you’ll want to remember this experience for a very...
R. do Ouro, 1150-060 Lisboa, Portugal
The Santa Justa lift and its adjacent platform offer direct sight lines into downtown Lisbon. You can look down at Rua Áurea as it bustles with locals and tourists alike, observe residents of nearby apartments reading or enjoying a chat out on...
