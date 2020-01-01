Portugal
Collected by Martha hecker
Praça do Comércio 3, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Martinho da Arcada is a Lisbon legend. Thanks to a friend's recommendation, I passed through it just to experience the phenomenon and look inside. The cafe was founded in 1778 as Café do Gelo (the Ice Cafe) and mostly sold beverages and ice. After...
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
Av. Guerra Junqueiro 30 C, 1000-167 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop is full of art, like the ceramic panel with polychrome tiles by Querubim Lapa, a mural painting by João Câmara Leme, and other works by Mário Costa. When it was founded in 1946, Mexicana was a confectionary and dairy,...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 96 a 104, 1100-202 Lisboa, Portugal
This pastry shop brings me back to my childhood. When my father and brother would go to see Benfica (one of the most important football teams in Portugal), my mother and I would come here to have an ice cream or a cake. Who can resist sitting in...
R. Garrett 104, 1200-205 Lisboa, Portugal
This historic pastry shop was founded in 1868 as an aristocratic teahouse, one of the few public places where women could go without the company of men. Inside is a room that serves as a restaurant, but this shop is more known for its delicious...
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa, 1400-206 Lisboa, Portugal
Few buildings in Lisbon command as much attention as this 16th-century masterpiece, which stretches across the Belém landscape like an endless exclamation point to Portugal’s Age of Discovery greatness. The UNESCO-listed monastery is...
Largo do Carmo, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
In 1755, Lisbon was all but devoured by an earthquake so strong that it still ranks as one of the most destructive in recorded history. One of the few structures to survive somewhat intact was the Carmo Convent—an impressive feat,...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Cantina LX’s space is charmingly raw—you might witness a crumble or two of the cement walls—but it’s the spot for almofadinhas de bacalhau, a traditional Portuguese dish of fried salted cod. Communal tables filled with Lisbonites mean you won’t...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 97, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
BI+CA is located on an old factory complex named nowadays as LX Factory. It’s a sandwich café and a rent-a-bike, however besides renting bikes they also sell them. The name bica is also the name that the Lisboans give to the coffee. The space has...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Design shop Muito Muito (loose translation: lots) sells salvaged furniture, midcentury lamps, and weathered doors with decades of swinging behind them. Despite its vastness, the selection still feels well pruned. 351/9-3213-8002 This appeared in...
2600 Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
“We always visit Galeria Zé Dos Bois when we're in town. It’s a nonprofit gallery, bar, cinema, and home for artists-in-residence.” —Martin Courtney, lead singer of Real Estate (touring Europe now) Rua da Barroca 59 This appeared in the June/July...
R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-501 Lisboa, Portugal
Make an appointment to see artist Lapo’s workroom on the factory’s third floor. Her wry illustrations of pedestrian scenes—like people commuting or playing ping-pong—are souvenirs friends back home will actually want. 351/2-1364-9072 This appeared...
1300, R. Rodrigues de Faria 103, 1300-553 Lisboa, Portugal
Ler Devagar, a former newspaper plant, built its floor-to-ceiling bookcases around an enormous retired printing press. The bookstore also houses a café that turns into a bar for the literati at dusk. 351/2-1325-9992 This appeared in the June/July...
9880 Almas, Portugal
Stay in one of the historic properties that have been converted into bed-and-breakfasts on the islands. Options include Moinho de Pedra (shown), a stone windmill on Graciosa Island, and Pico do Refúgio, a 400-year-old mansion in the shadow of...
Rua Padre José Jacinto Botelho 5, 9675-061 Furnas, Portugal
The Thermal Water Pool of Terra Nostra Park is without doubt a highlight of the Azores. Built in 1780, by Thomas Hickling, the American consul who had the original idea for Terra Nostra Park, the Thermal Water Pool began to form part of the...
São Miguel Island, Portugal
Santa Bárbara beach, on the north coast of São Miguel Island, is known by the local surfers as one of the best spots to surf – mainly because of the waves and perfect surfing conditions. Also known as Areais, it is an excellent beach break with...
Rua da Boavista 703, 4050-110 Porto, Portugal
I thought Lisbon was the most beautiful city in Portugal, till I got to Porto. If you are looking for a weekend destination in Europe, Porto is a great option. It had all the right ingredients for a perfect long weekend or a short vacation in...
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
B & B hotel is a great alternative for the budget traveler. The hotel, which was opened in the end of 2011, is located right in the city center in an Art Déco building that used to be cinema “Águia d’Ouro”. The hotel has stylishly furnished rooms...
Praça de Gomes Teixeira, 4050 Porto, Portugal
This might be one of the nicest squares in the Carmo district of Porto. The square with the fountain of lions. It got its name on 1936 in honor of Francisco Gomes Teixeira, a well known professor in the University of Porto. Around the square there...
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
Rua dos Caldeireiros 261, 4050-142 Porto, Portugal
This is a great spot for a Weekend brunch, especially if it is raining outside. (At least that what happened to me). I loved the contrast between the raw grey industrial walls and the warm chocolate-colored wood furniture and the green plants. The...
R. da Galeria de Paris 67, 4050-284 Porto, Portugal
A cute restaurant in one of the nicest streets in Porto, Rua da Galeria de Paris, named after the street. The restaurant is quite low key, buffet style. You just need to grab a plate and choose your dish from a selection over the counter....
Porto, Portugal
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Strasbourg-based CroisiEurope was founded in 1976 and is one of Europe’s largest river cruise specialists, running trips along the Rhine, the Rhône, the Seine, the Danube, and more. The company is...
Lisbon, Portugal
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Viking Cruises, established in 1997, specializes in river cruises in Europe, Russia, Egypt, Southeast Asia, and China. In 2014 the company unveiled two new ships that were specially designed to sail the...
Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Iberia
Porto is one of the most beautiful cities I've had the pleasure to visit. The city is packed with cultural attractions—many of them listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The port wine cellars, Oporto Cathedral, Clérigos Church Tower, and...
