Portugal
Collected by Nicole Ogoff
List View
Map View
Save Place
Estrada do Guincho, 2750-640 Cascais, Portugal
My friends and I had one of the best meals of the year here. Expensive, but well worth it. Started with garlic shrimp that was sooo good. Then we shared red snapper cooked with garlic (why not!), tomatoes, onions and potatoes. Really really good....
Save Place
Avenida da Liberdade, Quiosques Liberdade - Posto 4, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal
A kiosk at Avenida da Liberdade, this one has the best chocolate cake in the world. If you don’t fancy chocolate, you have other choices like custard tarts, croissants, or even a light meal. But of course, there are also drinks, like caipigelado...
Save Place
Praça Dom Pedro IV 24-25, 1200-091 Lisboa, Portugal
Another well-known café facing Rossio is Café Nicola. Full of history, tradition, and culture, it was once frequented by Lisbon's intellectual elite, like the poet Bocage, who was a habitué and now has a statue as a reminder. In existence since...
Save Place
R. João do Outeiro 24, 1100-584 Lisboa, Portugal
Located in the Mouraria neighborhood—the birthplace of fado—this restaurant is a prime pick for sampling traditional Portuguese food. The codfish, or bacalhau, is a must here. It is served with plenty of bread to clean your plate. In the style of...
Save Place
R. Comendador Vilarinho 27, 8300-148 Silves, Portugal
It is pretty much like walking into a Portuguese family's seafood feast. Everyone knows each other, and even strangers join in the union ambience, along with the waiters and the owners. Upon entering you can hear the bashing of hammers in crab...
Save Place
R. do Norte 94, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Among all the retro-pop objects, you will find the wonderful and luxurious national soaps. You can also find decorative articles such as frames and candles, and practical objects like pillows, notebooks, cases for mobiles, purses, and keychains....
Save Place
R. do Carmo 87-A, 1200-093 Lisboa, Portugal
This small little wonder of a shop is located at 87 Rua do Carmo, the most fashionable street in Lisbon after the superseding Rua Garret. It is the last shop in the whole of Portugal, which is exclusively dedicated to the bespoke hand manufacture...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever