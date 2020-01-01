Portugal - 2014 Travel WishList
Collected by Eleanor Hallewell
552, R. de São João 28, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
The wine bar Vinologia: La Maison des Porto specializes in the city’s namesake port. Drop by the cozy tasting room to sample one of 200 bottles, mostly from regional small-batch producers. Rua de São João 46, 351/936-057-340 This appeared in the...
Bairro Alto, 1200-223 Lisbon, Portugal
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
1200-161 Lisbon, Portugal
Across the street from the Cais do Sodre train station, the “river market” is Lisbon’s preeminent food bazaar. Beneath the building’s 1930s dome, vendors sell fresh seafood, meat, fruit, piri-piri peppers, and flowers. The second floor houses a...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
Terreiro da Sé, 4050-573 Porto, Portugal
If you are looking for a great view over the city, consider visiting Porto Cathedral, or Sé do Porto. Its long history and stunning architecture, make it a must see location to visit. When I climbed to the top of the hill where the Cathedral is...
Iberia
Porto is one of the most beautiful cities I've had the pleasure to visit. The city is packed with cultural attractions—many of them listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The port wine cellars, Oporto Cathedral, Clérigos Church Tower, and...
R. Comendador Vilarinho 27, 8300-148 Silves, Portugal
It is pretty much like walking into a Portuguese family's seafood feast. Everyone knows each other, and even strangers join in the union ambience, along with the waiters and the owners. Upon entering you can hear the bashing of hammers in crab...
R. da Praia, 8650 Budens, Portugal
While in the Lagos and western Algarve, I searched for lesser known beaches. With so many miles of coastline, I knew there had to be more beaches and less crowded ones at that. So my husband and I set out for several days to find these gems. We...
Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Rua Serpa Pinto, 32, 7630-174 Odemira, Portugal
While in the Algarve last Summer, we decided to look for unusual beaches. We got a good map in Lagos where we were staying. The map listed beaches on the wild western coast of Portugal. We decided to go to Praia do Amado ( Amado Beach). There were...
R. Dr. Pereira Caldas 189, 4815 Vizela, Portugal
Widely acclaimed by its array of mini dishes called Petiscos, Restaurant Rainha, has become a synonym of traditional northern portuguese cuisine in the little, but very pictorest town of Vizela. They say that there is no hospitality like the one...
Raposeira, Portugal
In the Algarve, just west of Salema you will find Zavial Beach which is an area of unspoiled natural beauty. There is no mass transportation. There are no highways or huge high --rises. In the Summer, parking is a little difficult but once you...
Guimaraes, Portugal
The UNESCO Heritage city of Guimaraes and its city center, should be on your Portugal's to do list. This granite wonder of north of the country is joyfully alive with locals, who simply catch some much needed winter sun warmth at their doorstep...
R. Augusta 89, 1100-048 Lisboa, Portugal
A few years ago, as hostels were starting to appear in Lisbon, I decided to try one out. My curiosity was big. Already Lisbon’s hostels were earning many awards. This was the chosen one. Located on a pedestrian street in downtown, the Travellers...
4600-752 Amarante, Portugal
The Amarante food market takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. Here, local families have been selling their own produce for the last 100 years. There is not one digital scale in sight and the array of turnip leaves, black zebra tomatoes,...
Alcarcova de Baixo 23, 7000-841 Évora, Portugal
We were trying to escape a rare late afternoon rain shower when, by sheer luck, we stumbled upon Piparoza. This cozy restaurant is an absolute gem. We feasted on small plates of tender and zesty octopus salad, melt-in-your-mouth delicious codfish...
N247 13, 2750-642 Cascais, Portugal
Just a spring day with friends and their kids, after a Caipirinha at the beach near Cascais,Portugal.
