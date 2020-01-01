Portugal
Collected by Sara Strickland
3810-119, R. Dr. Barbosa de Magalhães 10, 3800-209 Aveiro, Portugal
Art Nouveau was popular in Portugal in the early 1900's especially in Lisbon, Oporto,and Aveiro. Aveiro has a museum that celebrates the Art Nouveau design. The museum of Art Nouveau in Aveiro is located the Casa Major Pessoa (1909). The building...
R. do Dr. João de Moura 2, 3800 Aveiro, Portugal
Even if you don't travel to Aveiro by train, don't miss a visit to the old train station. Its facade is covered with blue Portuguese tiles, (azulejos) telling a story of an everyday life in ancient times. The new train station is located near by...
Miradouro de Santa Catarina (Adamastor), 1200-401 Lisboa, Portugal
One of my favorite places to end the day and watch the sunset over the river is here at Noobai, located at Santa Catarina vista point, also known as Adamastor. Look for the stairs on the right side and sit on the first terrace (if it’s open) or go...
Estrada da Pena, 2710-609 Sintra, Portugal
The Park and the Palace of Pena are the finest example of the 19th century Portuguese Romanticism and the integration of natural and built heritage of Portuguese Royal family. The Pena Palace is built on a mountain in Sintra, surrounded by a...
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
Praça D. Filipa de Lencastre 62, 4050-259 Porto, Portugal
Book Restaurant (which is next door to Infante Sagres hotel) is designed as a library as well and reflects the connection between literature and gastronomy in a very contemporary way. The architect is Pedro Trindade and the chef is John Mendes...
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
Coimbra, Portugal
Coimbra seems to be one of my favorite cities in Portugal and in Europe thanks to its academic character. The University of Coimbra is built on a hill, overlooking the city and the students' fraternities, called 'Republicas' which are all situated...
3004-531 Coimbra, Portugal
This might be one of the best sacred places in the University of Coimbra; This library, built in the early 18th century by King John the 5th, is known for its rich real gold baroque decor, and the plaster ceilings are decorated with allegorical...
3004-531 Coimbra, Portugal
Walking through the hallways of University of Coimbra, one can really feel as being on a movie set of Harry Potter thanks to the black capes uniform the students of Coimbra wear. The University is located on a hill, overlooking the city of...
Rua António Augusto Gonçalves., 3041-901 Coimbra, Portugal
Under the meticulous eye of current Director, Pedro Catapirra, this hotel is a must stay while visiting historical Coimbra. The hotel is steeped in romance based on the Pedro and Inês forbidden love story which is a true tale. Every detail of the...
Guimaraes, Portugal
The UNESCO Heritage city of Guimaraes and its city center, should be on your Portugal's to do list. This granite wonder of north of the country is joyfully alive with locals, who simply catch some much needed winter sun warmth at their doorstep...
Iberia
As we arrived in Arraiolos, in the Alentejo area of Portugal, we saw the 14th century castle and the 16th century church resting majestically up on the hill overlooking the town. Arraiolos is known worldwide for its gorgeous woolen carpets which...
