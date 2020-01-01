Porto, Lisbon
Collected by Teaona H
List View
Map View
Save Place
Porto, Portugal
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Strasbourg-based CroisiEurope was founded in 1976 and is one of Europe’s largest river cruise specialists, running trips along the Rhine, the Rhône, the Seine, the Danube, and more. The company is...
Save Place
R. Formosa, 4000-214 Porto, Portugal
When in Oporto in Portugal, don't miss the most famous of the city's markets: The Bolhao Market. Established in 1839, this colorful, noisy market is located in the heart of the city of Oporto. The market consists of a huge two story building. This...
Save Place
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Save Place
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
Save Place
Terreiro da Sé, 4050-573 Porto, Portugal
If you are looking for a great view over the city, consider visiting Porto Cathedral, or Sé do Porto. Its long history and stunning architecture, make it a must see location to visit. When I climbed to the top of the hill where the Cathedral is...
Save Place
Praça D. Filipa de Lencastre 62, 4050-259 Porto, Portugal
Book Restaurant (which is next door to Infante Sagres hotel) is designed as a library as well and reflects the connection between literature and gastronomy in a very contemporary way. The architect is Pedro Trindade and the chef is John Mendes...
Save Place
R. de Sá da Bandeira 11, 4000-433 Porto, Portugal
There are so many beautiful churches in Porto. In fact, there are many churches and it is hard to choose the most beautiful one. The church is dedicated to Saint Anthony, who was born in the 12th century and became a Franciscan priest. As a...
Save Place
R. da Galeria de Paris 67, 4050-284 Porto, Portugal
A cute restaurant in one of the nicest streets in Porto, Rua da Galeria de Paris, named after the street. The restaurant is quite low key, buffet style. You just need to grab a plate and choose your dish from a selection over the counter....
Save Place
Rua de Santa Catarina 575, 4000-453 Porto, Portugal
If you are one of those that when travelling prefers to stay on a site that welcomes you as if you are at home, The White Box House may well be your next choice for a future stay at Porto. This guesthouse is chic and affordable, with a mix of...
Save Place
Porto, Portugal
One of the busiest and fashioned streets in Porto is Rua Galerias de Paris, which, no wonder, is spotted by some cafes and restaurants that remind you of Paris. There is a cute cafe called Galeria de Paris which was quite busy during lunch time,...
Save Place
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
Save Place
Tv. dos Congregados 11, 4000-114 Porto, Portugal
The 162 year old restaurant, one of the firsts in downtown Porto. Still ran by the Dourado family, it is the place to try one of the most exquisite sandwiches in Porto: Terylene sandwich. A double decked sandwich with roasted pork loin and smoked...
Save Place
Largo do Colégio, 4050-028 Porto, Portugal
Walking down from the Cathedral toward the Ribeira in Porto, I came across this beautiful view and the stunning exterior of Iglesia São Lourenço Church. This church was built t by the Jesuits in late 16th century, but after they were expelled from...
Save Place
4000-098 Sé, Portugal
The Cathedral of Oporto is located in the district of Batalha near the old city walls. Construction began in 1110 and was completed in the 13th c. The Se is one of the most important monuments in Portugal. It is of Romanesque design with some...
Save Place
Largo Miguel Bombarda 3, 4430-175 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Although it's called port wine, the port cellars are no actually in Porto but on the other side of the river in Nova de Gaia. Sandeman is one of the more popular companies who are in the port business and offer tours of their cellars, along with...
Save Place
Largo Oliveirinha 1, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
Take the Gloria Elevator up to this charming belvedere with a magnificent view over São Jorge Castle, Graça, downtown and the Tagus River. When you’re at the top, survey the red-roofed cityscape to identify landmarks using the map made of azulejo...
Save Place
R. do Teixeira 35, 1200-459 Lisboa, Portugal
Chef Ljubomir Stanisic’s restaurant is highly regarded and his tasting menu which is eight courses accompanied by Portuguese wines is a great way to sample things you might not try otherwise. Here again you’ll find excellent version of the “prego”...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever