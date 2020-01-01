Porto
Collected by Cynthia Merino
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
R. de Cândido dos Reis 36, 4000 Porto, Portugal
A retro-inspired shop in Porto’s city center, A Vida Portuguesa carries everyday items—handcrafted Claus Porto soaps, Couto toothpaste, Emilio Braga notebooks—displayed like museum artifacts.Rua Galeria de Paris 20, first floor, 351/222-022-105 ...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
R. da Galeria de Paris 67, 4050-284 Porto, Portugal
A cute restaurant in one of the nicest streets in Porto, Rua da Galeria de Paris, named after the street. The restaurant is quite low key, buffet style. You just need to grab a plate and choose your dish from a selection over the counter....
