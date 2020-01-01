Porto
Collected by John Smith
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
Rua do Infante D. Henrique, 4050-297 Porto, Portugal
I was in the Ribeira district of Oporto. I wanted to see the Gothic and Baroque Church of Sao Francisco. So I wandered into the church that was listed as one of the most important and beautiful churches of Oporto. It was said to be very ornate. I...
4000-098 Sé, Portugal
The Cathedral of Oporto is located in the district of Batalha near the old city walls. Construction began in 1110 and was completed in the 13th c. The Se is one of the most important monuments in Portugal. It is of Romanesque design with some...
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
