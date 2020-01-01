Porto
Collected by K smith
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
4000-098 Sé, Portugal
The Cathedral of Oporto is located in the district of Batalha near the old city walls. Construction began in 1110 and was completed in the 13th c. The Se is one of the most important monuments in Portugal. It is of Romanesque design with some...
R. da Fonte Taurina 99 101, 4050-270 Porto, Portugal
The great D. Luis I Bridge is the symbol of Oporto. It was inaugurated in 1886. The engineer was a disciple of Eiffel. There are two iron decks. The upper deck is the Metro track while the bottom deck is a traffic and pedestrian way. To get to the...
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
Largo Miguel Bombarda, 4430-999 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
There are many great restaurants in Porto, but not everyone has the best or at least the great view. De Castro Gaia Restaurant is located in The Porto Cruz Space just acros the river of Porto. The chef Miguel Castro Silva, unites the Porto Cruz...
