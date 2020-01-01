Porto
Collected by Milica Pojić
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
Terreiro da Sé, 4050-573 Porto, Portugal
If you are looking for a great view over the city, consider visiting Porto Cathedral, or Sé do Porto. Its long history and stunning architecture, make it a must see location to visit. When I climbed to the top of the hill where the Cathedral is...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
R. Formosa, 4000-214 Porto, Portugal
When in Oporto in Portugal, don't miss the most famous of the city's markets: The Bolhao Market. Established in 1839, this colorful, noisy market is located in the heart of the city of Oporto. The market consists of a huge two story building. This...
The Ribeira stands for 'Riverside' in Portuguese. and it is a historical square along the Douro river. It is crowded with restaurants, cafe's, touristic stores and touristic attractions. The buildings, which these days are half occupied, half...
4050-278 Porto, Portugal
Casa da Música, designed by Rem Koolhaas, is the first building built in Portugal which is dedicated entirely to music in various aspects; presentation of music (concerts), education of music and creation of music. The building was intended to be...
Praça de Gomes Teixeira, 4050 Porto, Portugal
This might be one of the nicest squares in the Carmo district of Porto. The square with the fountain of lions. It got its name on 1936 in honor of Francisco Gomes Teixeira, a well known professor in the University of Porto. Around the square there...
Largo do Colégio, 4050-028 Porto, Portugal
Walking down from the Cathedral toward the Ribeira in Porto, I came across this beautiful view and the stunning exterior of Iglesia São Lourenço Church. This church was built t by the Jesuits in late 16th century, but after they were expelled from...
R. de Sá da Bandeira 11, 4000-433 Porto, Portugal
There are so many beautiful churches in Porto. In fact, there are many churches and it is hard to choose the most beautiful one. The church is dedicated to Saint Anthony, who was born in the 12th century and became a Franciscan priest. As a...
4000-098 Sé, Portugal
The Cathedral of Oporto is located in the district of Batalha near the old city walls. Construction began in 1110 and was completed in the 13th c. The Se is one of the most important monuments in Portugal. It is of Romanesque design with some...
Praça Ribeira nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
Looking across the Douro in the evening, I watched the night descend and saw a magical sight. The entire area was lit up and looked like a fantasy light display. It could have been Disney World or a Christmas light display. The air was charged...
R. da Fonte Taurina 99 101, 4050-270 Porto, Portugal
The great D. Luis I Bridge is the symbol of Oporto. It was inaugurated in 1886. The engineer was a disciple of Eiffel. There are two iron decks. The upper deck is the Metro track while the bottom deck is a traffic and pedestrian way. To get to the...
