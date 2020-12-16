Portland with Petey
Collected by Ben Harris
big weekend
Save Place
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
Save Place
515 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
With 30 or more Oregon pinot noirs open for tasting at any given time (plus other wines to boot) you can really sink your teeth into the local speciality. The bartenders are experts on everything they've got, and once they get a sense of what you...
Save Place
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
Save Place
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
Save Place
2 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204, USA
The #1 thing recommended to me to see in Portland was the Saturday Market. It lived up to its hype! I spent a few hours Saturday morning wandering around the market and was floored at the talent of the vendors. I was also shocked at how reasonably...
Save Place
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
This is one of the new hot bars, just a few blocks down from the Jupiter Hotel on SE Grand and Morrision. Checkpoints: skinny hot bartenders in wifebeaters who shake up some inventive cocktails, a DJ, a 110-year old piano, a horseshoe bar and an...
Save Place
215 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
I love love love Biwa. I came here twice, that’s how much I loved it. Not even a five minute walk from the Jupiter Hotel, this place has one of the best happy hours I’ve ever had. Not on their website, their happy hour consists of pork, chicken...
Save Place
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Save Place
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
Save Place
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
Save Place
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212, USA
What was I thinking, accepting an invitation to dine with carnivore friends at Ox? OK, I'm more a vegetarian with a perchance for bacon and anything that swims. All my dining pals would judge the meat portions. Verdict? This Argentinean/PDX fusion...
Save Place
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
Save Place
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Save Place
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food products—Blue...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25