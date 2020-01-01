Portland, Or
Collected by Jenna Caring
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
515 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
With 30 or more Oregon pinot noirs open for tasting at any given time (plus other wines to boot) you can really sink your teeth into the local speciality. The bartenders are experts on everything they've got, and once they get a sense of what you...
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
1015 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
If you enjoy drinking cocktails, you'll like the Teardrop Lounge. If you enjoy seeing them made, you'll like it even more. It was pure fluke that when we arrived, the only seats remaining were the two barstools next to the wait-station, and we...
611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland is not lacking for parks and gardens—I've heard the Chinese garden in the Pearl district is a stunner—but I highly recommend the Japanese Gardens in Washington Park. Portland's a relaxed place anyway, but the Japanese gardens, said to be...
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
800 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Because you won't regret it. Whatever Amtrak's reputation, this has to be one of the best train rides - and the best train services - in the USA. We actually started our rail journey in Vancouver and made our way, haltingly, down the West coast...
414 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland loves its flights; at Cacao you can get a tasting portion of three different sipping chocolates (dark, spiced, and milk). The staff are wonderful and gave me many insider tips on where to go in the city too. Located close to the Pearl...
3226 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
On a blistering hot day, I had to get a cab back to my hotel, so I didn’t get to explore Southeast Division very much. But make Pok Pok your destination. I was lucky I didn’t have to wait in line (it was 3 pm and HOT). It’s all about Ike’s wings....
807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Mingo has been a stalwart in Italian cuisine here in Portland for decades. Small, intimate, homey, it's like my grandmother's kitchen growing up. But grandma didn't have the level of sophistication the chefs at Mingo bring to the table every...
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
While I've never been to Peru, I do find it convenient having a restaurant importing the flavors of that country so seamlessly into the competitive PDX culinary market. Andina has withstood the test of time with its sustainable menu and creative...
800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
When you visit a too-cool-for-school city like Portland—you know, one full of hipster artists and musicians who spend their days sipping artisan espresso, brewing craft beer, and going for long bike rides through postcard-worthy terrain—the...
1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design...
