Portland, ME
Collected by Christine Doran
593 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Vinland claims to be "the first restaurant in the world to serve 100% local, organic food," and the owners certainly have a strong commitment to the food revolution and to bringing back sustainability into our food system. The dishes on the menu...
11 Free St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The juice scene has definitely had a boost of late and Roost House of Juice is a welcome addition. Their juice combos come with a sense of humor, which only adds to the feeling of wellbeing when you drink one. Try the Regulator, Raise Your GPA, or...
468 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
In a very short time, Miyake established itself as the go-to spot for true sushi lovers. An ever-changing menu is based on the freshest fish from around the globe, with a heavy emphasis on the best in local ingredients. It is a favorite spot with...
555 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The award-winning Five Fifty-Five is consistently on the top lists of food writers. Chef Steve Carry has over ten successful years on the Portland dining scene. Contemporary New England cuisine is paired with a superb wine list for a winning...
195 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The power of smell is an amazing sense. Something as simple as mint or lavender can transport you to another time, another place. So it was with the owner of this lovely shop. Mint tea brought Sarah to a place where she wanted to share with others...
46 Market St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Tucked away in Portland's Arts District, the James Beard–nominated Petite Jacqueline offers comfort food in a French bistro style that has won fans among residents and visitors alike. You'll find plats du jour, carafes of wine, and fun cocktails...
35 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This family-run shop manages to carry products from more than 450 Maine artists and businesses—from hot sauce and small-batch jams to candles and birdhouses and hand-knitted goods. Take home some Maine flavor with a red wooden lobster pull toy or...
47 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
There is a great selection of toys available at Treehouse Toys. I particularly liked the Maine-themed collection introducing children to the area's history and geography by way of books and games. The interior is packed with a large choice of...
4866, 47 India St # D, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Fresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine-blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie...
185 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This is what a coffee shop should be. Well crafted drinks that are swift, but not rushed. Plenty of seating for locals to chat, read, and caffeinate for the day. Because they offer soups it can get crowded at the lunch hour!
235 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I love stores that have a well edited collection of clothing and accessories for men and women, so you can shop for both in one location if you like the aesthetic. Such was Portland Dry Goods. Clean lines, beautiful fabrics, and quality...
67 India St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
With three Portland locations, Coffee By Design is committed to an exceptional coffee experience. Their long-term relationships with sustainable coffee farms in Central America, Asia, and Africa provide the coffee drinker with a fair trade,...
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
4 Canal Plaza, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Down an alley off Exchange Street, serious beer lovers congregate to worship at Novare Res, either at picnic tables on the outdoor patio or at communal tables in the brick-vaulted cellar space. More than 500 small-batch beers from all over the...
86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
