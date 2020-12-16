Portland, Maine's Top 10
Collected by Ann Shields , AFAR Staff
7 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Portland Museum of Art does not give in to temptation and limit itself to Winslow Homer’s work (though its collection is deep, and the PMA runs his stunning residence and studio at Prouts Neck as a satellite). The artists represented here on...
489 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Set up as a house museum over a hundred years ago, the family home of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow offers an engaging picture of how a well-to-do, cultured New England family of the 18th and 19th century lived. The 1786 structure was the first...
Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
The Kennebunks (as neighbors Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and sometimes Arundel, Maine, are collectively called) most recently became famous as the site of the Bush family’s summer retreat, but the area had served as a summer refuge for wealthy New...
12 Captain Strout Cir, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107, USA
Chances are that when you think of a lighthouse, the image that pops into your head is the iconic Portland Head Light. The tapered white tower on the end of a rocky cape buffeted by crashing waves? Yup, that’s the one. The adjacent Keeper’s House...
56 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
There certainly are other ways to while away a summer day in Greater Portland, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better experience than island-hopping aboard a Casco Bay Lines ferry. Sure, you can simply ride out to an island for a look-about...
9 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The hosed-off concrete floors and the rubber boots on employees aren’t just for show: This fish market on a working wharf is the real deal. Elbow in alongside the food tours, the schoolkids on field trips and the locals doing their shopping to...
170 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Fish love these chilly waters and so, by association, do fishermen and whales. Without venturing further than 30 kilometers (some 20 miles) out from Portland, you can get a chance to see minke, humpback, pilot and finback whales and even the...
Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Eastern Prom, a recreation area on the waterfront not far from the Old Port, includes paved trails that run three kilometers (two miles) along a waterfront bluff and down along the shore. The views across Casco Bay and the islands are enough...
Subdued and stoic Yankee sensibilities have you longing for a little visual bling? Beeline to the Victoria Mansion, a grand summer home built for a Maine businessman who incorporated into the design a few luxuries gleaned from his successful...
138 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Because of the port’s shape and its orientation away from the ocean, ships can’t be seen from the Old Port until they’re very close by. This wooden tower was built in 1809 to allow those ashore to spot and communicate with ships that were still a...
