Portland, Maine
Collected by Elizabeth Fuchs
185 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This is what a coffee shop should be. Well crafted drinks that are swift, but not rushed. Plenty of seating for locals to chat, read, and caffeinate for the day. Because they offer soups it can get crowded at the lunch hour!
345 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Vena's Fizz House serves soda for the health-conscious and adventurous. The seasonal menu consists of interesting fizzy combinations that have been muddled, swirled, and shaken. Crowd-pleasers include the raspberry mint shrub, cherry lime ricky,...
138 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Because of the port’s shape and its orientation away from the ocean, ships can’t be seen from the Old Port until they’re very close by. This wooden tower was built in 1809 to allow those ashore to spot and communicate with ships that were still a...
7 Congress Square, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Portland Museum of Art offers a comprehensive look at art and decorative work from the 1800s to the present. Works by famous names such as Wyeth, Nevelson, Monet, and Picasso are well represented. After viewing a large collection of Winslow...
Peaks Island, Portland, ME 04108, USA
You really can't experience Portland without experiencing the islands of Casco Bay. The bay is everything to the city. It drives the fishing industry, the tourism industry, and most of the local fun. A ferry service leaving off Commercial Street...
56 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
There certainly are other ways to while away a summer day in Greater Portland, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a better experience than island-hopping aboard a Casco Bay Lines ferry. Sure, you can simply ride out to an island for a look-about...
109 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Take a walk through opulent architecture from the pre–Civil War Victorian era. This home is thought to be one of the most important remaining structures from this period in the nation. The mansion was built between 1858 and 1860 as a summer house...
468 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
In a very short time, Miyake established itself as the go-to spot for true sushi lovers. An ever-changing menu is based on the freshest fish from around the globe, with a heavy emphasis on the best in local ingredients. It is a favorite spot with...
555 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The award-winning Five Fifty-Five is consistently on the top lists of food writers. Chef Steve Carry has over ten successful years on the Portland dining scene. Contemporary New England cuisine is paired with a superb wine list for a winning...
101 York St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Locally sourced, authentic Mexican fare is the basis of this wonderful eating experience. I was lucky to arrive on Tamale Tuesday and was rewarded with one of the last delicious bundles in the house. Colorful flowers, retro oilcloth tables, and...
195 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The power of smell is an amazing sense. Something as simple as mint or lavender can transport you to another time, another place. So it was with the owner of this lovely shop. Mint tea brought Sarah to a place where she wanted to share with others...
608 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Green Elephant sources its ingredients as locally as possible and serves Asian standards such as stir-fry, spring rolls, and dumplings. The twist is that tasty soy meat will satisfy the carnivores in the group. Flavors of "duck" in mushroom sauce,...
193 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The calming interior of Akari Spa sets the tone for the rejuvenating treatment you are about to receive. Dark wood accents and mood lighting complement the clean lines of the tranquil interior. Polish, buff, bronze, or massage your way back to...
649 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Local Sprouts is a cafe that says welcome. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner from wholesome, local ingredients, the menu features eggs, pancakes, soup, salads, baked goods, and entrees at very reasonable prices. Herbal teas, fair trade coffee,...
46 Market St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Tucked away in Portland's Arts District, the James Beard–nominated Petite Jacqueline offers comfort food in a French bistro style that has won fans among residents and visitors alike. You'll find plats du jour, carafes of wine, and fun cocktails...
4866, 47 India St # D, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Fresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine-blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie...
37 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Thirsty Pig combines two of life's great pleasures—drinking craft beer and eating tasty sausages. During happy hour they serve Shipyard drafts at special prices. There are indoor and outdoor spaces, the crowd is fun, and the music is local and...
