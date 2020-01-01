Where are you going?
Portland

Collected by Maggie Boggs
Powell's City of Books

1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Enzo's Caffe Italiano

2529 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
There is no shortage of good Italian food in Portland. Crossing the line into "great" territory tends to involve innovation and localization, sometimes to the detriment of the cuisine. Chef Enzo Lanzadoro is a Southern Italy native who has...
Blue Star Donuts

1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
Portland Saturday Market

2 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204, USA
The #1 thing recommended to me to see in Portland was the Saturday Market. It lived up to its hype! I spent a few hours Saturday morning wandering around the market and was floored at the talent of the vendors. I was also shocked at how reasonably...
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This tucked away bistro, hardly one of PDX's best kept secrets, is a no-frills, saddle-up-to-the-bar-to-order kind of place. Mains range from traditional Pho to the inventive Luc Lac stir fry. Cocktails with names like Summer in Saigon, Pretty...
The Box Social

3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
The Bent Brick

1639 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
We have so much great food in Portland, innovation is no longer just about creating exceptional tastes and using the highest quality ingredients. When Scott Dolich's NW tavern concept, Bent Brick, unleashed chef Will Preisch in the kitchen, PDX...
Courier Coffee

923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
International Rose Test Garden

400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
Andina

1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
While I've never been to Peru, I do find it convenient having a restaurant importing the flavors of that country so seamlessly into the competitive PDX culinary market. Andina has withstood the test of time with its sustainable menu and creative...
Pioneer Courthouse Square

701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
Widmer Brothers Gasthaus Pub

955 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
The traditional gasthaus in Germany is an inn or pub with a bar, restaurant, party space, and rooms for rent. The Widmer Brothers Gasthaus Pub lives up to all but the last feature and stays true to the love of beer and food. Widmer beers are a...
Portland Art Museum

1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design...
Portland Aerial Tram

3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
Silk Vietnamese Restaurant & Bar

1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
We are creatures of habit. Shackled to our past transgressions without apology. Silk is where we tend to end up when we're not quite done for the evening and still a bit hungry or thirsty. Depending on the hour, we'll cozy up in the uncluttered...
Captured by Porches

7316 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203, USA
We were out at Kruger Farms on Sauvie Island for a summer evening concert when we came across the Captured by Porches beer bus. Parked amid the farm-fresh veggies, burger stands, and roasted corn on the cob, the beer line seemed manageable for as...
Pittock Mansion

3229 NW Pittock Dr, Portland, OR 97210, USA
The mansion and grounds around this Portland icon are impeccably kept and constantly visited. It was even featured recently on CBS's Amazing Race. The views are stunning and if you're into hiking, there is access to the Wildwood Trail which...
BrewCycle Portland

1425 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
For two-plus hours of tooling around NW Portland on a cycle with 15 of your newest, closest friends, it's the BrewCycle. The cycle is really a covered surrey of sorts, built out of many recycled parts, with seats for pedal pushers and a bench in...
Alibi

4024 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Portland's original tiki bar lives on. This NoPo classic lights up the night with gaudy neon on the outside and kitschy karaoke on the in. Dive bar would be elevating the Alibi. The decor hasn't changed since the fifties, and neither has some of...
