Portland - Dec 2015
Collected by DipikA
835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This tucked away bistro, hardly one of PDX's best kept secrets, is a no-frills, saddle-up-to-the-bar-to-order kind of place. Mains range from traditional Pho to the inventive Luc Lac stir fry. Cocktails with names like Summer in Saigon, Pretty...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
1889 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Portland's food cart scene is obscene. There are so many "pods"—small to large groups of carts at a single location—it's impossible to keep track of what's located where. That's the kind of obscenity any community would love to have out in the...
1639 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
We have so much great food in Portland, innovation is no longer just about creating exceptional tastes and using the highest quality ingredients. When Scott Dolich's NW tavern concept, Bent Brick, unleashed chef Will Preisch in the kitchen, PDX...
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Portland isn’t exactly the kind of city that’s known for being “fancy,” which was why it was so bold for the Starwood Luxury Collection to add a sleek 15th floor to the top of the iconic Meier & Frank department store...
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
We came across this little area of Portland's Nob Hill by chance. We were on the hunt for ice cream. But we were charmed by what we found—a really beautiful run of shops, five or six blocks long, that evolved over the course of the road from new...
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
341 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The title really said it all. We just popped into this art-house theater because we'd seen the advert for "Sleepwalk with Me" on its sign. We knew it must be a hip joint because a) it's in Portland's Pearl District, and b) there were lots of young...
400 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
I wouldn't normally visit a hotel restaurant just for the purpose of having a sandwich. But this is the second restaurant by Vitaly Paley, one of Portland's most beloved chefs, and I'd been told it was a good place for lunch. I hadn't guessed that...
603 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
While in Portland I encourage you to make a point to try out a few of the local coffee shops. One shop of note was Public Domain. They roast what they brew, in town. It only took one sip and it to became crystal clear that crafters knew what they...
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Mingo has been a stalwart in Italian cuisine here in Portland for decades. Small, intimate, homey, it's like my grandmother's kitchen growing up. But grandma didn't have the level of sophistication the chefs at Mingo bring to the table every...
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
There's a reason Nong's has been getting a lot of publicity. Her one dish of chicken and rice is so simple, so fresh, and so delicious—wrapped in butcher paper and served with soup and an addictive sauce that you'll be able to get in a bottle. She...
1100 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This was my second-favorite food cart dish, and you'll know why by the lineup. Like Nong's it's just one dish. Their site says its a medley of brown rice, red and black beans, fresh avocado, salsa, black olives, sour cream, Tillamook cheddar,...
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
36 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Right beside Voodoo Doughnuts, this modern, sleek restaurant has some really kick-ass pizza. We had the Margharita. It was simple but so right. The crust was perfect—thin but not too thin (this is also how I like my men). The cheese was gooey and,...
3226 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
On a blistering hot day, I had to get a cab back to my hotel, so I didn’t get to explore Southeast Division very much. But make Pok Pok your destination. I was lucky I didn’t have to wait in line (it was 3 pm and HOT). It’s all about Ike’s wings....
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
133 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Portland by bike is Portland done right. Pedal Bike Tours has the gear, guides, and itineraries to give you a two-wheeled taste of this platinum-rated cycling city. PBT prides itself in offering a nicely maintained, easy-to-ride bike that's...
3229 NW Pittock Dr, Portland, OR 97210, USA
The mansion and grounds around this Portland icon are impeccably kept and constantly visited. It was even featured recently on CBS's Amazing Race. The views are stunning and if you're into hiking, there is access to the Wildwood Trail which...
This bistro/bar combo in the Beaumont neighborhood is tearing up the notion of Asian cuisine and using it to light a fire on the Portland food scene. This self-described "inauthentic Asian cuisine" hangout combines local, fresh ingredients with...
The Hoyt Arboretum is 200 acres of local, national, and international trees. The park has a network of trails that are thematically named by the species you'll find along the way. From the holly to the white pine, the redwood to the oak, the...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
