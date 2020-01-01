Where are you going?
Portland and Kennebunkport, MAINE

Collected by tia
Save Place

Portland Lobster Company

180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I'm usually skeptical when visiting restaurants right along the main drag of a rather touristy street. Thus is the location of Portland Lobster Co., smack in the middle of Commercial Street in downtown Portland. However, my skepticism was brushed...
More Details >
Save Place

Bard Coffee

185 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This is what a coffee shop should be. Well crafted drinks that are swift, but not rushed. Plenty of seating for locals to chat, read, and caffeinate for the day. Because they offer soups it can get crowded at the lunch hour!
More Details >
Save Place

Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Local is the operative word in the Portland, Maine food scene. Ask a waiter what Atlantic Day-Boat halibut is exactly, and he'll spin a story about the local captain who pulls in with the day's catch. At the height of summer, it seems that every...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Observatory

138 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Because of the port’s shape and its orientation away from the ocean, ships can’t be seen from the Old Port until they’re very close by. This wooden tower was built in 1809 to allow those ashore to spot and communicate with ships that were still a...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Dry Goods

235 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I love stores that have a well edited collection of clothing and accessories for men and women, so you can shop for both in one location if you like the aesthetic. Such was Portland Dry Goods. Clean lines, beautiful fabrics, and quality...
More Details >
Save Place

Bull Feeney's

375 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
For a fun night out in Portland there is no better place than Bull Feeney's. Quality live music (multiple stages), great local beer, and lots of room make this a great place to take in the Portland nightlife. Friday's and Saturday's during the...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Museum of Art

7 Congress Square, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Portland Museum of Art offers a comprehensive look at art and decorative work from the 1800s to the present. Works by famous names such as Wyeth, Nevelson, Monet, and Picasso are well represented. After viewing a large collection of Winslow...
More Details >
Save Place

The Holy Donut

7 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
It takes a lot to to get me to eat a donut. I just find it too hard to justify. Well, bite my tongue. When I heard about the mashed potato donuts at Holy Donuts my willpower took a dive. Add to that flavors like pomegranate, coffee brandy, dark...
More Details >
Save Place

Novare Res Bier Cafe

4 Canal Plaza, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Down an alley off Exchange Street, serious beer lovers congregate to worship at Novare Res, either at picnic tables on the outdoor patio or at communal tables in the brick-vaulted cellar space. More than 500 small-batch beers from all over the...
More Details >
Save Place

Miyake

468 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
In a very short time, Miyake established itself as the go-to spot for true sushi lovers. An ever-changing menu is based on the freshest fish from around the globe, with a heavy emphasis on the best in local ingredients. It is a favorite spot with...
More Details >
Save Place

Shipyard Brewery

86 Newbury St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Shipyard Brewing Co. is a leader in crafting a non-GMO beer. Its facility offers video tours and tastings every day and in the evening on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hand-crafted in small batches, its award-winning beer is available in many Portland...
More Details >
Save Place

Sea Bags

25 Custom House Wharf, Portland, ME 04101, USA
"I discovered Sea Bags back in 1998 or 1999," says Alex Carleton. "I was just sort of poking around Old Port, and there was this amazing little wharf building that had a shingle on the door that said 'Sea Bags.' It was an incredibly funky little...
More Details >
Save Place

Flatbread Company

72 Commercial St #5, Portland, ME 04101, USA
I'm always looking for a spot to eat on the water when I'm in a coastal town. How great to discover the reliable Flatbread Pizza, with a menu pleasing to both kids and adults. With outside picnic tables overlooking the harbor and ferries, it's a...
More Details >
Save Place

El Rayo Taqueria

101 York St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Locally sourced, authentic Mexican fare is the basis of this wonderful eating experience. I was lucky to arrive on Tamale Tuesday and was rewarded with one of the last delicious bundles in the house. Colorful flowers, retro oilcloth tables, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Local Sprouts Cooperative

649 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Local Sprouts is a cafe that says welcome. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner from wholesome, local ingredients, the menu features eggs, pancakes, soup, salads, baked goods, and entrees at very reasonable prices. Herbal teas, fair trade coffee,...
More Details >
Save Place

Two Fat Cats

4866, 47 India St # D, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Fresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine-blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie...
More Details >
Save Place

Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Thirsty Pig combines two of life's great pleasures—drinking craft beer and eating tasty sausages. During happy hour they serve Shipyard drafts at special prices. There are indoor and outdoor spaces, the crowd is fun, and the music is local and...
More Details >
Save Place

Hidden Pond

354 Goose Rocks Rd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, USA
Hidden Pond blends Maine cottage living with its own quirky, Instagram-worthy take on luxury. The enclave of 14 colorful one- and two-bedroom clapboard bungalows is spread over 60 acres of birch groves and balsam fir, just a 10-minute drive from...
More Details >

