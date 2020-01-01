Portland
Old Port, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Portland, Maine is one of the oldest cities in the United States and the Old Port is where it shows. The waterfront in the Old Port continues to be a working waterfront with ferries, fishing boats, and lobster boats coming and going daily. This...
86 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
7 Congress Square, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Portland Museum of Art offers a comprehensive look at art and decorative work from the 1800s to the present. Works by famous names such as Wyeth, Nevelson, Monet, and Picasso are well represented. After viewing a large collection of Winslow...
Cutter Street and Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME 04101, USA
There are many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in Portland, and a long history of water sports in the area. If you'd like to get on Casco Bay, why not rent a paddleboard or kayak? Portland Paddle also offers lessons and tours with an...
142 Free St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Located in the Arts District of downtown Portland, the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine offers a wide variety of interactive activities that encourage kids to play, imagine, and act. DIY workshops stretch the mind with creativity. Theater...
138 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Because of the port’s shape and its orientation away from the ocean, ships can’t be seen from the Old Port until they’re very close by. This wooden tower was built in 1809 to allow those ashore to spot and communicate with ships that were still a...
693 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102, USA
Portland is a great place for biking. Rent a bike and explore more than 78 miles of trails within the city limits. Ten of those miles run along the fairly flat waterfront, where a cool breeze and beautiful scenery make for a perfect ride for all...
7 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
The Portland Museum of Art does not give in to temptation and limit itself to Winslow Homer’s work (though its collection is deep, and the PMA runs his stunning residence and studio at Prouts Neck as a satellite). The artists represented here on...
43 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Poutine, that hearty junk-food favorite of Québec and Maine, has been perfected at Duckfat: Crisp Belgian fries (fried in duck fat) are piled with cheese curds from a local dairy, then drenched in duck gravy. Duck confit panini, doughnut holes,...
