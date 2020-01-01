Portland
Collected by Vic Cob
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
36 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Right beside Voodoo Doughnuts, this modern, sleek restaurant has some really kick-ass pizza. We had the Margharita. It was simple but so right. The crust was perfect—thin but not too thin (this is also how I like my men). The cheese was gooey and,...
2039 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
It's nice to know I don't need to get on a plane back to India to enjoy a plate of decent dal in PDX. The Bollywood serves the "people's food" of India, simple, fresh and undeniably delightful. Most Americans think Indian food is all tandoori...
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
With a Stefano Ferrara wood-fired oven at the heart of this 40-seat pizza parlor, Life of Pie quickly becomes the life of the party. The pizza is Tuscan-style crust with just the right amount of crisp while maintaining a loyalty to lightness. The...
1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Ataula IS all about tapas. Really beautifully curated, prepared and presented. Unlike the way traditional Basque pintxos, aptly named because of the toothpick spear found holding everything together, the chefs at Ataula use wood serving trays to...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Outside Portland, OR, the area is known for its pinot noirs as it has vineyards balore and beautiful views of the surrounding mountains. And right out there is the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, in McMinnville just a short drive from downtown...
Warrior Rock Lighthouse, St Helens, OR 97051, USA
Minutes from downtown Portland, there's a hike on the northern tip of Sauvie Island that takes you through bird-sanctuary beauty and wilderness isolation. The walk out to explore Oregon's smallest lighthouse can be a comfortable sunny stroll...
10 Basin St, Astoria, OR 97103, USA
The Cannery Pier Hotel is a delightful property in the old cannery district on the Columbia River waterfront in Astoria. The 360-degree feel of the water makes a stay at the Pier more like a luxury cruise line port of call. The views are bound to...
