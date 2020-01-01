Portland
Collected by Emmanuelle Joyeux
517 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
It's patio party season here in PDX, and this little bar and bistro in NW is a perfect spot for an enjoyable evening. You'd never know there was a secret wonderland out behind this storefront. The bar itself is quite pleasant and acts as more than...
611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland is not lacking for parks and gardens—I've heard the Chinese garden in the Pearl district is a stunner—but I highly recommend the Japanese Gardens in Washington Park. Portland's a relaxed place anyway, but the Japanese gardens, said to be...
400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
1015 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
If you enjoy drinking cocktails, you'll like the Teardrop Lounge. If you enjoy seeing them made, you'll like it even more. It was pure fluke that when we arrived, the only seats remaining were the two barstools next to the wait-station, and we...
414 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland loves its flights; at Cacao you can get a tasting portion of three different sipping chocolates (dark, spiced, and milk). The staff are wonderful and gave me many insider tips on where to go in the city too. Located close to the Pearl...
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
There's a reason Nong's has been getting a lot of publicity. Her one dish of chicken and rice is so simple, so fresh, and so delicious—wrapped in butcher paper and served with soup and an addictive sauce that you'll be able to get in a bottle. She...
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
341 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The title really said it all. We just popped into this art-house theater because we'd seen the advert for "Sleepwalk with Me" on its sign. We knew it must be a hip joint because a) it's in Portland's Pearl District, and b) there were lots of young...
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design...
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
929 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
A trip to Widmer Brothers Brewing Company is a pilgrimage for many, but you don't have to be a card-carrying beer geek to enjoy this romp through suds and stainless. The guides who explain the intricacies of creating German-inspired beers know the...
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
3315 Southeast 19th Avenue B, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Stone Barn Brandyworks is a craft distiller with an ever-expanding set of big, delicious flavors filling every small bottle. They use regional ingredients to produce a variety of fruit brandies, grappa, and brandy-based liqueurs. When the harvest...
939 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
With more than 60 breweries, Portland has more than anywhere else in the world. If you do not start drinking at dawn, and drink at lunch, and drink through the evening, you are not doing your part.
215 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
I love love love Biwa. I came here twice, that’s how much I loved it. Not even a five minute walk from the Jupiter Hotel, this place has one of the best happy hours I’ve ever had. Not on their website, their happy hour consists of pork, chicken...
