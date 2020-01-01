Portland
Collected by Laura J. Hernández
341 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The title really said it all. We just popped into this art-house theater because we'd seen the advert for "Sleepwalk with Me" on its sign. We knew it must be a hip joint because a) it's in Portland's Pearl District, and b) there were lots of young...
1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
We are creatures of habit. Shackled to our past transgressions without apology. Silk is where we tend to end up when we're not quite done for the evening and still a bit hungry or thirsty. Depending on the hour, we'll cozy up in the uncluttered...
Portland makes no apologies for the rain or the alcohol. More breweries and distilleries per square inch than anywhere, period. It leaves locals and visitors with an abundance of choice when it comes to having a drink. Duff’s Garage is a great...
835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This tucked away bistro, hardly one of PDX's best kept secrets, is a no-frills, saddle-up-to-the-bar-to-order kind of place. Mains range from traditional Pho to the inventive Luc Lac stir fry. Cocktails with names like Summer in Saigon, Pretty...
1100 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This was my second-favorite food cart dish, and you'll know why by the lineup. Like Nong's it's just one dish. Their site says its a medley of brown rice, red and black beans, fresh avocado, salsa, black olives, sour cream, Tillamook cheddar,...
414 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland loves its flights; at Cacao you can get a tasting portion of three different sipping chocolates (dark, spiced, and milk). The staff are wonderful and gave me many insider tips on where to go in the city too. Located close to the Pearl...
310 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Northwest 23rd offers an array of fine dining and casual fare for the PDX food scene. Bamboo Sushi is a transplant from the Eastside and is a bustling sushi bar destined to grow more outlets. The fish and philosophy drive the menu at Bamboo, and...
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
This is one of the new hot bars, just a few blocks down from the Jupiter Hotel on SE Grand and Morrision. Checkpoints: skinny hot bartenders in wifebeaters who shake up some inventive cocktails, a DJ, a 110-year old piano, a horseshoe bar and an...
215 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
I love love love Biwa. I came here twice, that’s how much I loved it. Not even a five minute walk from the Jupiter Hotel, this place has one of the best happy hours I’ve ever had. Not on their website, their happy hour consists of pork, chicken...
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
There's a reason Nong's has been getting a lot of publicity. Her one dish of chicken and rice is so simple, so fresh, and so delicious—wrapped in butcher paper and served with soup and an addictive sauce that you'll be able to get in a bottle. She...
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
2310 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217, USA
It was a crisp, sunny June day in Portland when I discovered this cozy, open-air waffle haven. A quintessential Portland dig, Flavour Spot is an outdoor cafe set upon playground-like gravel with picnic tables, good jams, and bikes lined up against...
