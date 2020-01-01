Portland
Collected by Chel Dorado
3811 N Mississippi Ave Suite 1, Portland, OR 97227, USA
This was the neatest place to stumble upon while walking down the historic Mississippi Ave. in Portland. I love little hideaways like this - overflowing with plants and country style living but in the middle of a bustling city or street. I...
825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Celestial is the vibe at Ecliptic. And with a sky's-the-limit attitude, NoPo's busy brewhouse delivers on a number of innovative fronts. There's nothing special about the tilt-up concrete warehouse where Ecliptic does its magic. It's all about...
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
929 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
A trip to Widmer Brothers Brewing Company is a pilgrimage for many, but you don't have to be a card-carrying beer geek to enjoy this romp through suds and stainless. The guides who explain the intricacies of creating German-inspired beers know the...
1713 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
It's really easy to be a veg-head in PDX. You can't turn around without bumping into something gluten-free, soy-free, or meat-free. The Blossoming Lotus produces some of the most creative and delicious concoctions that will make you wonder why...
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design...
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210, USA
We came across this little area of Portland's Nob Hill by chance. We were on the hunt for ice cream. But we were charmed by what we found—a really beautiful run of shops, five or six blocks long, that evolved over the course of the road from new...
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
524 NW 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
There is an abundance of good Mexican food in Portland, much of it coming out of food carts scattered across the city. It's simple, cheap, and a bit one-dimensional. The next level separates the black from the refried, and Verde stands above those...
611 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland is not lacking for parks and gardens—I've heard the Chinese garden in the Pearl district is a stunner—but I highly recommend the Japanese Gardens in Washington Park. Portland's a relaxed place anyway, but the Japanese gardens, said to be...
You don't have to suffer though the 2650 miles of the PCT to get a little wild around here. The 30 mile Wildwood trail, much of it in the heart of the city, defines the urban outdoor experience. Forest Park is the largest contiguous public park in...
