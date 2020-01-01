Portland
Collected by Kelly Leach
List View
Map View
Save Place
1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
If you are looking for locally-sourced Pacific Northwest cuisine in a beautiful room, then look no further than Castagna. Order off the menu or try the 10-course tasting menu for a sampling of all the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Everything...
Save Place
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212, USA
What was I thinking, accepting an invitation to dine with carnivore friends at Ox? OK, I'm more a vegetarian with a perchance for bacon and anything that swims. All my dining pals would judge the meat portions. Verdict? This Argentinean/PDX fusion...
Save Place
3715 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
I believe we have ourselves a trend here in PDX with the notion of gourmet Mexican cuisine. While that may sound a bit oxymoronic, there has been room for years in the Mexican food scene to step up the game. Enter Xico (pronounced chico), with a...
Save Place
1889 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Portland's food cart scene is obscene. There are so many "pods"—small to large groups of carts at a single location—it's impossible to keep track of what's located where. That's the kind of obscenity any community would love to have out in the...
Save Place
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
Save Place
2335 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Finding fine French bakery goods beyond the borders of France would seem unlikely in this NW corner of the United States. St. Honoré has transformed a little shop in NW Portland into a cultural escapade you'd normally have to get on a plane to...
Save Place
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
Save Place
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
Save Place
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
Save Place
400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
Save Place
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever