Portals to Literary Masters and Masterpieces
Collected by Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
I love books enough to plunge headfirst into a Master's in Italian and Spanish Literature. This list will be a collection of a limited (or at least, hidden) literary world out there: one in which writers ate, conversed, explored, learned, thought, wrote. Literature is a window into culture and history, so we should seek to understand them with their many contexts and connotations. How better to appreciate masterpieces than by experiencing the places of their inspiration and creation?
Save Place
Piazza della Repubblica, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
The Piazza Della Repubblica was the place to be in Florence in the evenings. Tourists and locals alike dined at the restaurants lining the square, student groups gathered, families enjoyed the Carousel, and gypsies and other migrants tried to sell...
Save Place
172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France
Go for the scene, not the food, and enjoy the Art Deco décor and great people-watching at this buzzy Left Bank landmark. Despite a limited menu and steep prices, the place is packed day and night. Order a chocolat chaud and sit on the...
Save Place
Via Santa Margherita, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
"Loda di Dio vera," Dante called Beatrice in the Divine Comedy: "True glory of God." Dante Alighieri wrote about Beatrice Portinari as his divine inspiration; if you have ever felt inspired to write to Beatrice, the Chiesa di Dante is for you. One...
Save Place
Piazza S. Croce, 16, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
The Franciscan Basilica di Santa Croce, with its striped green-and-white marble facade, dates from about 1294. Inside are the tombs of many celebrated early Florentines, including Dante, Michelangelo and Machiavelli. Among the many art treasures...
Save Place
17 Gough Square, Holborn, London EC4A 3DE, UK
No trip to London is complete without a trip to Dr. Samuel Johnson's House in Gough Square. It's impossible to leave without a strong sense for the man and for his life in London, and the house is a beautiful sight to behold in its own right (and...
Save Place
120 N Main St, Hannibal, MO 63401, USA
Located in the small river town of Hannibal, the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum is actually a cluster of eight buildings that pay homage to one of America’s most celebrated authors. Visitors can tour Mark Twain’s Boyhood Home...
Save Place
21 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN, UK
Heading off the Royal Mile to find Greyfriar's Bobby, we passed this cafe that, by its name, I assumed was an Indian restaurant. But a closer look at the bottom of the main window stated that this was where the hero of Hogwarts was created. The...
Save Place
Via S. Giovanni Vecchio, 89, 75100 Matera MT, Italy
I'm not one to skip breakfast, especially in Italy, where thoughts of cappuccino, pastries, and local ham tend to rouse me early from slumber. But on my first morning at the Hotel Sant’Angelo, in the old quarter of Matera, I was having a hard time...
Save Place
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
Save Place
Praça D. Filipa de Lencastre 62, 4050-259 Porto, Portugal
Book Restaurant (which is next door to Infante Sagres hotel) is designed as a library as well and reflects the connection between literature and gastronomy in a very contemporary way. The architect is Pedro Trindade and the chef is John Mendes...
Save Place
Open since 1905, A Brasileira was once the choice of Fernando Pessoa, the great Portuguese poet. You can sit beside him just outside, next to his bronze statue. Back in the day, this place was a hangout for writers, artists, and journalists. The...
Save Place
37 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1E9, Canada
The King Edward Hotel has been home to many famed figures from Mark Twain, Louis Armstrong. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton caused a small riot when they stayed in the same room together despite not being married. This was also the hotel that...
Save Place
Jack London Square, 48 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94607, USA
Johnny Heinold opened the joint in 1883, and it still stands in Jack London Square, between the upscale Haven Restaurant and the pan-Latin destination eatery Bocanova. During the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, the pilings supporting the saloon...
Save Place
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
Save Place
Ricardo de Ferrari 692, Valparaíso, Chile
The poet Pablo Neruda redefined the city with hisOde to Valparaíso, calling it “the patched bow of a small courageous ship.” Today, visitors can tour his home, known as La Sebastiana. The building is now a museum with one of the city’s finest gift...
Save Place
Herrengasse 14, 1010 Wien, Austria
The identity of a Viennese intellectual was ultimately defined by the coffeehouse they would frequent. Sigmund Freud, Arthur Schnitzler and Hugo von Hoffmannsthal would all brood over their work and agitatedly exchange ideas with fellow thinkers...
Save Place
Av. de Mayo 825, C1084 CABA, Argentina
More than a local institution dating back to the 1850s, the Café Tortoni ranks among the world’s most famous salons. As vintage photos here show, the columned establishment has hosted more literary figures than you can count. Play...
Save Place
Via Chiaia, 1/2, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The most famous café in town, this historic spot oozes period charm and maintains much of its original Belle Epoque decor. The main bar is for stand-up coffees and aperitivi, but there are several cozy salons for a sit-down treat. The terrace is a...
Save Place
Northern Europe
When I tracked down Asthall Manor it was because it had been the home - and playground - of the teenage Mitford sisters (and brother). A private residence, it opens its gates once a year for a sculpture exhibition in the grounds. But what I...
Save Place
10 Air St, Soho, London W1B 4DY, UK
Opened in 1865 as a restaurant, event space, and wine store, Café Royal quickly became a gathering spot for London’s intelligentsia and glitterati. Over the following 150 years, everyone from Winston Churchill and Oscar Wilde to...
Save Place
Ar-Lyn/Vicarage La, Saint Ives TR26 3JZ, UK
Anyone trying to drive to St Ives in Cornwall during the summer months is in for a bit of a shock. The narrow streets are barely big enough for cars, there is nowhere to park and as for meeting traffic coming the other way...... There is a...
Save Place
2210 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482, USA
Who knew that Edgar Allan Poe spent time in the army base on Sullivan's Island outside of Charleston? The folks behind Poe's Tavern have capitalized on this fact, creating one of the island's most beloved local haunts. Located a few blocks from...
Save Place
17 Rue de Beaujolais, 75001 Paris, France
Located in the Palais Royale since 1784, the Michelin-starred Le Grand Véfour offers an exceptional culinary experience in a historic atmosphere. It has seen many decades of famous guests, from Napoleon Bonaparte to George Sand. Ask to be...
Save Place
6 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006 Paris, France
One part tourist trap, one part beloved café, Les Deux Magots is a legendary spot that everyone should visit at least once when in Paris. Most famous as the place where the likes of Simone de Beauvoir, Jean-Paul Sartre and Ernest Hemingway...
Save Place
43 Rue de Seine, 75006 Paris, France
Cafe La Palette is one of the iconic cafes in the Latin Quarter in Paris, located in the gallery and art district of Saint Germain. The cafe is known for its large terrace overlooking rue Jacques-Callot and is popular among Fine Arts students and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever