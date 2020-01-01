Portals to Literary Masters and Masterpieces

I love books enough to plunge headfirst into a Master's in Italian and Spanish Literature. This list will be a collection of a limited (or at least, hidden) literary world out there: one in which writers ate, conversed, explored, learned, thought, wrote. Literature is a window into culture and history, so we should seek to understand them with their many contexts and connotations. How better to appreciate masterpieces than by experiencing the places of their inspiration and creation?