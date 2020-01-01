Poland
During a tour of the more-than-700-year-old Wieliczka Salt Mine, you’ll travel through a labyrinth of underground corridors and stairs leading to a variety of fantastically shaped chambers, chapels, salt sculptures, and subterranean lakes....
Łazienki Królewskie, al. Ujazdowskie, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
Chopin concerts are a summer tradition at Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw. Great pianists have performed beneath the Polish composer's monument every year since 1953 (Christina Biørkøe is featured in the photo). The performances run from May through...
Kraków, Poland
Wawel Hill occupies a special place in Polish history—the seat of kings, it served as a symbol of Polish identity even when the country was erased from the map during partitions. Perched on the limestone hill above the Vistula River, the...
Kuźnice 14, 34-500 Zakopane, Poland
A mountain in the Western Tatras, Kasprowy Wierch towers 6,519 feet above the border between Poland and Slovakia. A cable car runs to the top, making the mountain an ideal place for skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, or simply enjoying...
Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 22, 00-124 Warszawa, Poland
Focusing on visual arts, graphic design, industrial design, and architecture, the Muzeum Sztuki Nowoczesnej w Warszawie holds over 200 works of art by contemporary Polish and foreign artists and hosts a variety of innovative exhibitions. There is...
01-999 Warsaw, Poland
An elegant park commissioned in the late 18th century by King Stanisław August Poniatowski, Łazienki is one of the most charming areas of Warsaw. The focal point of the park is the magnificent Palace on the Island (also called the Palace on the...
Grzybowska 79, 00-844 Warszawa, Poland
Through photographs, films, sound recordings, and interactive displays, this museum tells the story of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, during which the Polish underground resistance fought to liberate Warsaw from German occupation. The heroic yet...
plac Defilad 1, 00-901 Warszawa, Poland
The Palace of Culture and Science looms large on the Warsaw landscape, a Stalinist wedding cake amidst modern, shiny glass skyscrapers. With food trucks out in force in the parking lot on the weekends, four theaters, two museums (Museum of...
Szczepańska 5, 31-011 Kraków, Poland
As the number of bars in Krakow has gradually increased, the spots from which to enjoy a sunset drink have also expanded. One of the most glamorous spots is the Sky Bar on the roof of the Hotel Stary, overlooking the main square. Order a cocktail...
Sienna 12, 31-041 Kraków, Poland
A five-minute walk from the main market square and you’re at Kogel Mogel, a cozy, velvet-curtained spot for traditional Polish cuisine. On the cheeky menu, printed to look like a Communist newspaper, watch out for the pierogies and the house...
The walls of Dawno Temu Na Kazimierzu ("Once Upon a Time in Kazimierz") are lined with accordions, mannequins, and miscellany in a nod to Kazimierz, the historic Jewish quarter where it stands. Absolutely everyone, the elderly women included, will...
Estery 5, 31-056 Kraków, Poland
Krakow loves its music. Shows at Alchemia are generally more mellow—jazz and folk are staples—but you are in Europe; check the lineup if you’re allergic to techno. The bar doesn’t close until 4 a.m., so feel free to linger...
During the communist era, milk bars could be found in every Polish city. These were canteen-style restaurants where workers could come and eat decent, inexpensive portions of simple food in a no-nonsense setting. Despite their popularity in the...
